Cobra Kai: The fight for the Valley is on as Netflix announces December date for Season 4 premiere

It’s the moment all you 1980s Karate Kid fans might never have thought we’d get to see: Daniel and Johnny setting aside their childhood differences to take down a new, yet familiar Cobra Kai enemy bigger than their childhood rivalry.

At last, the dojo’s finally roomy enough for both of our wayback antagonists in the long-awaited Netflix teaser for Cobra Kai IV, which the streamer showed off as part of Saturday’s blowout TUDUM fan event. So anticipated was the first look at the series’ fourth season that Netflix even prepped a Mission: Impossible-style teaser before the teaser — all to troll fans with the idea that they might have to wait even longer to get their first look.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, as the Cobra Kai IV trailer below — which sorta feels like a Valley family reunion — makes crane-kickin’ clear.

Check it out:

Video of Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix on YouTube

They may be walking separate paths as adults, but Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are squadding up as one to deliver the next generation some grassroots, backyard training — just the sort of DIY thing that would no doubt make Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) proud.

All that sweat equity is s gonna be needed in spades, too, as old-school nemesis John Kreese — the bad guy behind Johnny’s bad guy in the original Karate Kid movies — looms like a lingering dark menace from the past over the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament. Can Johnny really face his former martial arts master when it counts?

That’s a question that won’t require too long a wait before we get our (no doubt tail-kickin’) answer. Netflix revealed that Cobra Kai IV is heading our way just before the year is done, when it arrives just ahead of the new year on Dec. 31.

