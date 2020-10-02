Cobra Kai shows no mercy with January S3 premiere date; Netflix strikes hard for S4 renewal

After sweeping the leg of the Nielsen ratings and dominating Netflix's list of top shows, Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is coming back for another round. The series has been renewed at the streamer for a fourth season and dropped its Season 3 premiere date — all packaged with a shiny new teaser for S3, coming in January.

Three decades after the events of The Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence are back once again to deal with the kind of lives one gets after the resolution of the film. Nostalgia for the original film carried the series hard, seeing Netflix snap up the Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg-written show from YouTube Premium, but critical praise carried it on to greater success. Now fans can find out where the show is going next, now that Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has been injured and Daniel is off to do some soul-searching.

Take a look:

Video of Cobra Kai | Season 3 Date Announcement Teaser | Netflix

"Cobra Kai never dies," the trailer says as Diaz wakes in the hospital. With cops and plenty of relived trauma, this teaser promises plenty of drama in the coming seasons. Yes, that says "seasons" because the teaser didn't just announce the 2021 premiere date of Cobra Kai's third season, but also that Season 4 is "in training."

Daniel and Johnny are going to have a lot to come to terms with in the coming years — though it's still not quite confirmed if those personal journeys will reunite them with the likes of Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. Miyagi's certainly left quite a mess for these middle-aged fighters to deal with.

Cobra Kai's third season hits Netflix on Jan. 8, 2021.