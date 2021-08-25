Trailer: Peacock's CODE 404 returns for a cold case, more glitchy AI, and Season 2 on Sept. 23

In the near-future world of Peacock’s original series CODE 404, Detective Inspector John Major (Daniel Mays) is dead. Or, rather, he was. While on duty for the Special Investigation Unit, he’s shot dead when a covert arms bust goes horribly wrong, and his friend DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) is left to pick up the pieces. However, when Major returns a year later, resurrected with the help of a pioneering (and imperfect) AI system, things get complicated. Major’s new system is a bit buggy and his ego is causing more than a few problems. Not to mention Carver’s budding “friendship” with Major’s wife.

Premiering on Peacock on Sept. 23, Season 2 of CODE 404 will pick up where Season 1 left off, and SYFY has the exclusive first-look trailer for you below. Per Peacock, “there’s still a few bugs to patch out. Having cracked a high-profile case with his long-suffering partner, the resurrected DI Major has finally reached his potential as the top cop in the SIU. But it came at a price. At last realizing that his best friend had shacked up with his wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) while he was ‘away’ (and a bit before), their partnership is over, and the pair go their own ways. But when a 20-year-old cold case is reopened, the pair find themselves back together and thrown into the action.”

Mays, Graham, and Anna Maxwell Martin return for Season 2 and are joined by new cast members Meera Syal (Goodness Gracious Me) and Clive Russell (Game of Thrones). CODE 404 is produced by Kudos and Water & Power Productions, in association with Sky Studios, and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Watch all six episodes of CODE 404 Season 2 when they premiere on Peacock on Sept. 23.