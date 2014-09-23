Colin Firth goes full superspy in first trailer for Kingsman: The Secret Service

Colin Firth's definitely proven his versatility over 30 years on screen. He's done period romances (Pride and Prejudice), romantic comedies (Love Actually), family fantasies (Nanny McPhee), period dramas (A Single Man and The King's Speech, for which he won both an Oscar and a BAFTA), and musicals (Mamma Mia). He's even done spy films like the cerebral and subdued Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but with Kingsman: The Secret Service, Firth is taking all of his big-screen charm, poise and eloquence and going full superspy.

Based on a comic by writer Mark Millar (Kick-Ass) and artist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), and co-written and directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class), Kingsman follows the world's greatest spy (Firth) as he both tries to save the world from a villainous threat (Samuel L. Jackson) and tries to turn his "street-punk nephew" (Taron Egerton) into a world-class secret agent through a rigorous training program. Beyond that, the trailer focuses heavily on the film's fast-paced, somewhat inventive action (there's a villain who basically kicks you in the face with knives, which looks fun), and unless we've seen all the good bits over the course of these two and a half minutes, the flick looks to be a wild ride of guns, blades, punches, kicks and slow-motion kills. Oh, and crisp suits. It has crisp suits, too.

Kingsman: The Secret Service -- which also stars Michael Caine, Mark Strong, Sofia Boutella, Jack Davenport and Mark Hamill, plus a lot of British celebrity cameos -- hits theaters Feb. 13, 2015. What do you think? Is it a must-see for you?

(Via The Playlist)