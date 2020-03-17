Gaming for the greater good! How gaming PC power can help fight coronavirus

With the spread of the coronavirus now making social distancing the norm, it might seem like the perfect time to just escape into a video game for the next month or so. Presumably you’ll need to sleep though (after all, that’s what gaming beds are for), so while you’re on break from your Last of Us, worrying about the last of us, perhaps you can lend your gaming PC to help save the rest of us?

Hoping to garner the collective graphical power of global gamers for the greater good, a computing group out of Stanford University, PC Master Race, is hoping you’ll join up in their project. Basically: People link their computers up, and when that PC isn’t busy running games and such, its computing power is diverted to aid in the research of various diseases, including COVID-19.

If you’re reluctant to join anyone advertising a master race, we get it, but PC Master Race seems to be a whole lot more altruistic, as they simply advertise themselves as “a community of PC enthusiasts who acknowledge the objective advantages of the PC for a multitude of activities, gaming included.”

So what exactly happens? According to the team’s website, you just install a small program on your PC, and it “downloads a small amount of data that it analyses,” and then automatically sends the results back to the Stanford researchers. Obviously, coronavirus is no game, so the group is joining up with GPU manufacturing and parallel processing giant Nvidia, in seeking out gamers to download the software that basically does the work for you.

That computing power is then used to help simulate protein folding — the process by which proteins reach their actual 3D structure, in order to examine the causes of protein misfolding.

The program can just be on your taskbar, unobtrusive and at the ready, or you can see a full-on graphic representation of the protein you're researching. And because saving the world also makes for a great screensaver, you can choose that option as well.

“Everyone, no matter the hardware they possess, has a chance to help the research for, and, perhaps, make a big difference in the life of other people,” notes the site. “Who knows if we ourselves, or our children won't benefit from these researches? Every little bit can help! It's effectively making it so scientists get faster access to information."

Presumably you share in the Nobel Prize for science as well.

Before coronavirus disrupted the world order, this particular initiative was focused on aiding research on multiple forms of cancer, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Parkinson's Disease. But now you can also help fight a pandemic ... while taking a break from playing Pandemic.

These are wild times indeed.

For more information, head to PC Master Race.

