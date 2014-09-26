Collector's Corner: Godzilla, Titanfall + 10 more cool collectibles

Welcome to the first installment of Blastr's Collector's Corner, our new monthly roundup of tantalizing toys, movie-accurate scale models, limited-edition statues, investment-grade action figures and other goodies plucked fresh from the orchards of movies, videogames, TV and comics. Chime in and let us know what you covet!

First up for our September feature is a humongous, 2-foot-tall Godzilla Maquette, followed by a terrifying Attack on Titan statue, a sweet sixth-scale Back to the Future DeLorean, a daring Dark Knight Returns: Year of the Horse piece, one ragin' Red Hulk and more amazing surprises in the full gallery of notable new novelties ahead.

SPOTLIGHT:

GODZILLA MAQUETTE BY SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLES

If you were to plunk down all your pennies on one killer collectible this month, we'd have to single out this beefy, shelf-bending Godzilla maquette by the wildly creative folks at Sideshow. Their wizards have birthed a behemoth polystone portrait of Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, with a spectacular level of detail so intense you can almost smell its atomic-tinged breath. More than a dozen designers, sculptors, painters and researchers gathered to make this incredible lizard live.

Sideshow's artists have spared nothing to bring to shore the King of Monsters in all his ferocious glory. Tipping the scales at a hefty 35 pounds, better brace your bookcase when you hoist this bad boy in its premiere display position amid your other puny collector pieces. Sideshow has slapped a serious $800 price tag on this beast as well and intends to start shipping them in July of next year. To pre-order this positively awesome Godzilla Maquette, march on over to the product page here. Wonder why he looks so pissed? Maybe he just misses his M.U.T.O.

Dusting off a prominent corner of your office desk? Adding another addition to the garage? Good. You’re gonna need it! Check out the rest of this month's choice offerings below ...