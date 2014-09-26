Latest Stories

Godzilla-2014-Maquette-Sideshow-Collectibles_9.jpg

Collector's Corner: Godzilla, Titanfall + 10 more cool collectibles

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Sep 26, 2014

Welcome to the first installment of Blastr's Collector's Corner, our new monthly roundup of tantalizing toys, movie-accurate scale models, limited-edition statues, investment-grade action figures and other goodies plucked fresh from the orchards of movies, videogames, TV and comics. Chime in and let us know what you covet!  

First up for our September feature is a humongous, 2-foot-tall Godzilla Maquette, followed by a terrifying Attack on Titan statue, a sweet sixth-scale Back to the Future DeLorean, a daring Dark Knight Returns: Year of the Horse piece, one ragin' Red Hulk and more amazing surprises in the full gallery of notable new novelties ahead.

SPOTLIGHT:
GODZILLA MAQUETTE BY SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLES

If you were to plunk down all your pennies on one killer collectible this month, we'd have to single out this beefy, shelf-bending Godzilla maquette by the wildly creative folks at Sideshow. Their wizards have birthed a behemoth polystone portrait of Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, with a spectacular level of detail so intense you can almost smell its atomic-tinged breath.  More than a dozen designers, sculptors, painters and researchers gathered to make this incredible lizard live.

Sideshow's artists have spared nothing to bring to shore the King of Monsters in all his ferocious glory.  Tipping the scales at a hefty 35 pounds, better brace your bookcase when you hoist this bad boy in its premiere display position amid your other puny collector pieces.  Sideshow has slapped a serious $800 price tag on this beast as well and intends to start shipping them in July of next year.  To pre-order this positively awesome Godzilla Maquette, march on over to the product page here.  Wonder why he looks so pissed?  Maybe he just misses his M.U.T.O.

Dusting off a prominent corner of your office desk?  Adding another addition to the garage?  Good.  You’re gonna need it!  Check out the rest of this month's choice offerings below ...

good smile company attack on titan_1.jpg
ATTACK ON TITAN'S "THE COLOSSAL TITAN" - GOOD SMILE COMPANYYou can see every vein and sinew in this...
SDCC_2013_Sideshow_Collectibles_Star_Wars_Wed-016.jpg
IMPERIAL PROBE DROID - SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLESNail this insidious 1/6 scale droid from The Empire...
delorean-6.jpg
BACK TO THE FUTURE "DELOREAN TIME MACHINE" - HOT TOYSYou can't help but get revved up about this...
CalltoArms_YearOfTheHorse_539b69ff053fe1.18758989.jpg
THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: A CALL TO ARMS  "YEAR OF THE HORSE EDITION" - DC COLLECTIBLESFor $399, you...
902214-atlas-005.jpg
TITANFALL'S ATLAS - SQUARE ENIXElectronic Arts' phenomenally popular mega-mech game salutes its...
hot-toys-iron-man-3-peacemaker-mark-xxxvi-action-figure.jpg
IRON MAN 3 "PEACEMAKER" - HOT TOYSHere's Tony Stark's gleaming Mark XXXVI "Peacemaker" armor,...
902239-product-feature-740x448.jpg
ROCKET AND GROOT - MARVEL STUDIOSThis movie-accurate 1/6 scale pair from this summer's splash hit...
sideshow-collectibles-marvel-1-4-scale-premium-format-polystone-statue-red-hulk-pre-order-ships-november-4.jpg
RED HULK PREMIUM FORMAT - SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLESThis punishing, two-foot-tall polystone creation...
preview_HTBatmobile1966.jpg
THE BATMOBILE:  1966 LIVE-ACTION TV SERIES - HOT TOYSStill in development and due some time in 2015...
1deathstrokeNYCC1.jpg
NYCC 2014 DEATHSTROKE - SQUARE ENIXAttack this $99 Batman: Arkham Origins Play Arts Kai Deathstroke...
100181-product-silo.png
STARCRAFT'S JIM RAYNOR SPACE MARINE - SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLESNeed a brash statement for your geek den...
