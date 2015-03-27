Latest Stories

fire.jpg

College students built a device that can put out fire with sound

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 27, 2015

We all know how a fire extinguisher works, but what if you could quell the flames with nothing more than thumping bass? File this one under one of the coolest class projects ever.

George Mason University students Viet Tran and Seth Robertson spent $600 of their own money to build a prototype to prove it was possible to use sound waves to put out fires, and their little device could potentially lead to tech that might save lives in the future. The kit consists of a 20-pound shoulder pack to generate sound waves, and a canister to direct the waves.

According to the duo, low-frequency sounds like the thumping bass in rap tunes seem to work best to put out fires. The team tested the equipment on grease fires (which are extremely dangerous and can get worse if you douse them with water). It could also have applications in spacecraft, as a safer tool to extinguish accidental fires. Tran and Robertson have already patented their design and hope to take it to market within the next year.

Check out the amped-up fire extinguisher in action below and let us know what you think:

(Via Gizmodo)

Tag: Science
Tag: Science
Tag: Technology

