Colony 2: Seth and Josh Meyers’ animated space series is blasting off to Peacock

When you’ve been number one your whole life, what happens when you’re suddenly number two…in space? That’s the premise of Colony 2, a new animated series created and written by brothers Seth and Josh Meyers.

Deadline is reporting and SYFY WIRE has confirmed that Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s production company — Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions — along with Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Productions are producing the series, which has been greenlit by Peacock.

Colony 2 focuses on a team made up of the greatest Earthly minds, who travel to a distant planet to start humankind’s first space colony, only to find out that other Earthlings have gotten there first. The “best and the brightest” now have to contend with the fact that they’re officially second string. While we don’t know details yet, given that the Meyers are both known for comedy, it’s likely the settlers’ reactions to not being Number 1 will be on the funny side of the moon.

Colony 2 is also Seth Meyers’ first major project (that we know about) that falls under the overall deal he made with Universal Studio Group. When signing that overall deal, Meyers, an SNL alum, also agreed to host NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers until 2025.

Josh Meyers is an actor, writer, and comedian who was a regular on MADtv, That ‘70s Show, and Red Oaks. Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions also produces A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show, both of which stream on Peacock. The Meyers brothers, Mike Shoemaker, Jason Carden, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara will all executive produce Colony 2.

No news yet on when the animated series will blast onto the Peacock streaming platform.

