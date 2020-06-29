Latest Stories

Wonder Woman Vol. 5 #8
Wonder Woman's Barbara Minerva is a complicated queer villain
Anthony Mackie calls on Marvel to help ‘build a new generation’ of diversity behind the scenes
5 franchises that owe Ray Harryhausen a kraken-size debt on his 100th birthday
Acclaimed Filipino comic 'Trese' gets ready to haunt U.S. readers ahead of Netflix anime series
Colony’s Josh Holloway breaks down the five-season plan, how the series would’ve ended

Trent Moore
Jun 29, 2020
After Lost wrapped up, Josh Holloway jumped over to another genre series with USA’s Colony — and not surprisingly — there was a whole lot more to the story that we never got to see.

Holloway opened up to Collider about the full plan for Colony, a a sci-fi drama about a family trying to find a way to live through an alien occupation. It was ambitious and twisty, but sadly cancelled on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 3. As most fans suspected, Holloway confirmed the season finale served to set up major story arcs that would’ve played out over the next two years to wrap up the story.

So what did we miss? Space wars, a super-soldier transformation and some juicy redemption arcs. Here’s how Holloway explained it:

“Yes, they had a plan through Season 5, and we were all, of course, pretty bummed. Artistically, you bring a character to life like that and you want some redemption and some closure with it. So, it was about to be the big war. He was gonna be shot up to space and altered in a Jason Bourne kind of way, and come back as a bad-ass and have the big war,” he told Collider. "And then, Wayne Brady’s character had a redemption plan for the whole world, so that we would reset the world. It was a great ending. They had it all planned, but they didn’t get to do it. He got shot up to space in a rubber diaper. That’s how we got to end. Fantastic!”

Not surprisingly, Holloway said he’s still a bit salty about the show ending so abruptly. But, working in TV, he knows that’s just how the game is played. To this day he said he’s still “frustrated,” with a “sinking little jab” in his gut about not getting to finish that story.

If you’re looking to revisit the series, or catch up, all three seasons of Colony are streaming now on Netflix. Sadly, you’ll have to head to an alternate reality to catch those mythical seasons four and five, though.

