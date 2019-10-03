WIRE Buzz: Colton Haynes to return to Arrow; New Bourne flick will tie into TV show; more

Arrow is setting itself up for one heck of a goodbye.

The CW series, which ushered in the Arrowverse, is ending after its eighth season, and it's bringing back some major players for the big finale. Colton Haynes, who played the parkour-happy Roy Harper, will be returning to Arrow.

"We couldn’t have ended the show without having him back," said showrunner Beth Schwartz.

Harper was last seen in being brought back to life in the Season 7 finale thanks to one of the Lazarus pits. However, while it saved him from death, it granted him a newfound sense of bloodlust. Whatever he's been up to all this time, it'll be interesting to see how it factors into the show's conclusion -- especially considering how strongly they've been hinting at the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

The final season of Arrow will premiere October 15 on The CW.

Next up, a new Bourne movie is in the works, and it will serve as a bridge to the spy franchise's upcoming TV show.

Details about the new installment are scarce, but Ben Smith, who's produced Bourne films as well as Treadstone, said that it will help fill in the gaps between the stories that have unfolded, and will continue to unfold, on both the big and smalls screens.

"We are definitely working on another film," Smith said. "What we're doing within that? Will there be connected tissue in terms of are we all existing within the same world and universe? Absolutely. The details of that are still under wraps."

Treadstone will tell the story of several sleeper agents and what they've been left to contend with since Operation Treadstone was shut down. Set in the present day, it seems like it will provide some clues as to the nature of the upcoming film, as well as where the franchise hopes to go overall.

You can start to connect the dots when Treadstone premieres on USA October 15 -- the same night as Arrow.

Finally, Shades of Magic is getting its own adaptation.

Derek Kolstad, who wrote John Wick and co-wrote its two sequels, will write the adaptation of author V.E. Schwab's fantasy series for Sony. The first book, A Darker Shade of Magic, was first published back in 2015 and takes place in four different Londons in four different parallel worlds. Each of the four worlds has a much different relationship with magic, ranging from no magic at all, to so much magic it's taken over everything. Two more books, A Gathering of Shadows and Conjuring of Light were published in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

In addition to John Wick, Kolstad also served as a writer for Falcon and The Winter Soldier, an MCU series set to air on Disney+ next summer. Both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles.

