Need some comfort food? 10 sci-fi shows to binge and chill with during quarantine

We’re all having to find new ways to relieve stress and stay sane with most of the country shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. So, what should any geek on the brink be bingeing to try and find some normalcy and stay sane? That’s where geek TV comfort food comes in.

There’s something comforting about stories we know will (usually) have a happy ending, stories that feel comfortable and safe. You know, the kinds of shows about wacky inventions gone awry, heroes saving the galaxy on some family-friendly adventures, or just something so slapstick wacky it’ll make you forget reality is kind of a scary place right now. Put simply, there’s a reason shows like The Office and Friends remain as popular as ever on streaming all these years later.

There’s always space for the TV equivalent of mashed potatoes and fried chicken, especially in times like this.

So we put together some shows that are perfect to turn on in the background for some comfortable white noise, or to tune in and binge out when you need something a bit safer than the murderous medieval politics of Game of Thrones, or the high-stakes worldbuilding of something like The Expanse (though there’s certainly good reason to watch some smart shows to stay sharp during all this, too).

But if you want something safe and warm, we’ve got you covered.