Comic-Con@Home 2021: The hottest, exclusive collectibles to grab from this month's con

We all hoped that COVID would be a thing of the past this summer and cons-going would be back to normal by now. But it’s another virtual SDCC@Home in 2021 for all of the geek and nerd nations. And while exclusives are still a huge part of the attendee yearly pilgrimage to cons all over the country, retailers have stepped it up with continuing the online exclusives for everyone to try and snag in July.

With the success of the online exclusives in 2021, be on the lookout for a wide variety of new items that will be available for pre-order now, or available to grab from the first day of the SDCC@Home virtual con July 23-25. As always, make sure you don’t sit on the items you covet most, because once they are sold out for pre-order or for timed purchasing, you’re only hope will be secondary retailers.

Today, SYFY WIRE brings you the latest set of Mattel SDCC exclusives for Netflix and Mattel TV's upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series: the Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Revelation Scare Glow® Action Figure, Hot Wheels Comic Con Masters Of The Universe Wind Raider® vs Land Shark, and MEGA Collabs' Masters of the Universe™ Battle Labbit™. Each will be available to everyone on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

(Credit: Mattel)

As always, if you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system because, just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.

Also, be aware that many popular SDCC retailers like Funko and Sideshow are throwing their own shadow cons on their own websites, with lots of native events (including swag!) to bring the fans some extra fun all week of the virtual con.

SYFY WIRE has assembled a list of some of the exclusives we're most excited about, which we'll continue updating heading into Comic-Con@Home 2020 which runs July 23-25, 2021.