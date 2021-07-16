Comic-Con@Home 2021: The hottest, exclusive collectibles to grab from this month's con

We all hoped that COVID would be a thing of the past this summer and cons-going would be back to normal by now. But it’s another virtual SDCC@Home in 2021 for all of the geek and nerd nations. And while exclusives are still a huge part of the attendee yearly pilgrimage to cons all over the country, retailers have stepped it up with continuing the online exclusives for everyone to try and snag in July.
With the success of the online exclusives in 2021, be on the lookout for a wide variety of new items that will be available for pre-order now, or available to grab from the first day of the SDCC@Home virtual con July 23-25. As always, make sure you don’t sit on the items you covet most, because once they are sold out for pre-order or for timed purchasing, you’re only hope will be secondary retailers.
Today, SYFY WIRE brings you the latest set of Mattel SDCC exclusives for Netflix and Mattel TV's upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series: the Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Revelation Scare Glow® Action Figure, Hot Wheels Comic Con Masters Of The Universe Wind Raider® vs Land Shark, and MEGA Collabs' Masters of the Universe™ Battle Labbit™. Each will be available to everyone on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.
As always, if you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system because, just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.
Also, be aware that many popular SDCC retailers like Funko and Sideshow are throwing their own shadow cons on their own websites, with lots of native events (including swag!) to bring the fans some extra fun all week of the virtual con.
SYFY WIRE has assembled a list of some of the exclusives we're most excited about, which we'll continue updating heading into Comic-Con@Home 2020 which runs July 23-25, 2021.
Mattel
One of three Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Revelation figures available, the Scare Glow® Action Figure is for sale on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.
Entertainment Earth
One of several officially licensed Loki exclusives, this pin set of everyone's new favorite, Crocoki or Alloki or whatever you call him, is only at EE. The Loki Button and Alligator Loki Pin 2-Pack - Entertainment Earth Exclusive presents a fun Presidential Loki button and an Alligator Loki pin inspired by the Marvel Disney+ series Loki and measuring about 3-inches tall. Pre-orders are being taken now.
Diamond Select
DST has a large variety of exclusives available (like this Mando bust!) at their website for pre-order now, or at the Gentle Giant website. When they sell out, they are gone.
Sideshow
Again for 2021, Sideshow and Hot Toys are throwing their own shadow con with big ticket new 1/6 scale figures inspired by The Mandalorian and Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as a new addition to their eye-catching Neon Tech series. You have to register with their Sideshow Con site to be able to pre-order.
Icon Heroes
Icon Heroes is bringing a lot a lot of nostalgia licenses to their exclusives list like G.I. Joe and Mega Man. And if you love The Karate Kid's original Cobra Kai team, this box set is available for pre-order on July 19, 2021.
Cryptozoic
Cryptozoic is bringing some DC Batman exclusives, but their bespoke Cryptkins Unleashed: Cosmic Collection Vinyl Figures are their big exclusives available starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT for a set of five, or Saturday, July 24 for individual figures.
Super7
Super7's “Spectacular Kinda Sorta Still at Home-ic-Con" is the company's bespoke event that will celebrate the virtual nature of con season once more. Most exclusives will launch on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT on the Super7 website — with the exception of Mickey Mouse, which will launch Wednesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. PT.