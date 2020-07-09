Comic-Con@Home 2020: Check out the coolest exclusives that everyone has a chance at this year

With official comic-cons dropping like flies all year long due to COVID-19 cancellations, the organizers and retailers who were supposed to exhibit at several of the bigger cons have slowly figured out ways to salvage their bottom lines. In particular, the con exclusive collectible market has been reinvented for our new reality. Funko made their Emerald City Comic-Con exclusives available online in the winter, and their ravenous fandom showed up to clear out their inventory, per usual. They proved to fellow retailers that being crushed together on a convention center floor isn't the only way to sell their special wares.
As such, the biggest con exclusives event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, is shaping up to be quite the epicenter of competitive buying. Usually, attendees of SDCC have an official badge that allows them to enter the main exhibit floor which is where 90% of the con exclusives are made available only to them. But because SDCC 2020 has transformed into the entirely virtual Comic-Con@Home 2020 event, badges are now unnecessary. And for those who have never trekked to San Diego for the con, this is the first time everyone will get a chance to snag that sweet, sweet exclusive merch.
If you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system because, just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.
SYFY WIRE has assembled a list of some of the exclusives we're most excited about, which we'll continue updating heading into Comic-Con@Home 2020 which runs July 22-26.
NECA
NECA is known for their amazing licensed action figures, especially for movie era Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Predator, Gremlins, and Alien/Aliens. For SDCC 2020, they've got an exclusive for each, which will be available at 1 p.m. ET at their online store and via Target on July 23, 2020.
Kidrobot
Always the cool kids at the con party, Kidrobot collectibles are thus in high demand, which is why they opened their website's virtual con pre-sale on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. MT.
Weta Workshop
Usually taking up a large space on the SDCC exhibit floor, Weta Workshop is scaling back their exclusives to two this year from their Mini Epics line: Gollum and Slimer. Both are available now at their website.
Surreal Entertainment
Even the best geeks have space problems, so while a full-sized Nano gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame could be challenging to take home, this desk-sized exclusive saves you on many levels. Available now at their webstore.
Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant
DST and Gentle Giant are collaborating on quite a few exclusives already available for pre-order at the Gentle Giant website. Along with The Mandalorian, you'll find classic Tron, The Muppets, The Iron Giant, Deadpool, and The Nightmare Before Christmas exclusives.
Funko
Funko has already released the full line of SDCC 2020 exclusives for their Funko Virtual Con 3.0, which will take place July 19-25 on their website and with their retail partners. Our best advice: scope out the POPs you want and see which retailers are also selling them, so you can set a reminder to buy when the con opens!
Hallmark
Hallmark's PopMinded exclusive con ornaments include Star Wars, Harry Potter, Star Trek, and Deadpool this year.
Entertainment Earth
Entertainment Earth has partnered with several retailers as the online resource for many SDCC 20 exclusives from several licenses. They're releasing new items every day on their exclusives page for pre-order, so bookmark it and remain vigilant because the items sell out quick.
Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment continues to announce their Consolation-Con exclusives daily on their website, and they've got a lot of items to choose from. Available to pre-order as soon as they're announced, you can grab a Star Fleet bottle opener, a mini Wonder Woman (2017) shield, Aquaman's prop replica trident, and even a plush Bruce the shark from Jaws.