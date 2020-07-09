Comic-Con@Home 2020: Check out the coolest exclusives that everyone has a chance at this year

With official comic-cons dropping like flies all year long due to COVID-19 cancellations, the organizers and retailers who were supposed to exhibit at several of the bigger cons have slowly figured out ways to salvage their bottom lines. In particular, the con exclusive collectible market has been reinvented for our new reality. Funko made their Emerald City Comic-Con exclusives available online in the winter, and their ravenous fandom showed up to clear out their inventory, per usual. They proved to fellow retailers that being crushed together on a convention center floor isn't the only way to sell their special wares.

As such, the biggest con exclusives event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, is shaping up to be quite the epicenter of competitive buying. Usually, attendees of SDCC have an official badge that allows them to enter the main exhibit floor which is where 90% of the con exclusives are made available only to them. But because SDCC 2020 has transformed into the entirely virtual Comic-Con@Home 2020 event, badges are now unnecessary. And for those who have never trekked to San Diego for the con, this is the first time everyone will get a chance to snag that sweet, sweet exclusive merch.

Gentle Giant 1/6 scale, 7-inch bust of the Mandalorian features him in his updated MK3 Beskar armor (Credit: Gentle Giant/DST)

If you want to avoid disappointment, planning is going to be key. Each retailer has their own system of making their exclusives available, featuring early pre-order memberships, virtual queues, sign-up placements, and more. Make sure you read the fine print for each company's system because, just like the in-person cons, access to the goodies is not one-size-fits-all.

SYFY WIRE has assembled a list of some of the exclusives we're most excited about, which we'll continue updating heading into Comic-Con@Home 2020 which runs July 22-26.