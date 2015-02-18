Comic legend Jim Starlin adapting Dreadstar into sci-fi television series

Comic legend Jim Starlin is digging deep into the vault for a new television project, and he’s bringing one of his old classics out of retirement for what could be a legit sci-fi epic.

Starlin’s wild, weird sci-fi tale Dreadstar debuted in 1982 on Marvel’s Epic Comics imprint, and now the iconic comic writer has signed on to adapt the story into a television series for Universal Cable Productions and Benderspink. No network is attached at this point (though cable is likely), but you’d have to think someone would be willing to take a chance on it. Sci-fi has never been bigger, and this is an established property from an established name, with a ton of geek cachet to boot.

The 64-issue series focuses on warrior Vanth Dreadstar, the sole survivor of the Milky Way galaxy. In the original series, Dreadstar is caught in the middle of a struggle to end an ancient war between The Church of The Instrumentality and the Monarchy. It’s a huge sci-fi story, and could fall into the vein of a sci-fi version of Game of Thrones with the right creative team. If nothing else, Starlin (Iron Man, Captain Marvel comics) is a nice start.

Here’s what Starlin had to say about the deal, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“I consider Dreadstar to be an extension of my family, so it took me a while to feel comfortable letting anyone else take care of this project. It has taken some time, but I know I've put my trust in the right team and I'm excited to collaborate with Universal Cable Productions and Benderspink to bring Dreadstar's unique brand of chaos to television.”

If you’re unfamiliar with his catalog, take comfort in knowing Starlin definitely has the space-set chops to pull this off. During his lengthy career at Marvel, he co-created Thanos, Drax the Destroyer and Gamora — huge players in the company’s cosmic universe of stories, not to mention stars of the recent blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy.

Do you think Dreadstar is a good option for television? Would you watch it as a series?

Zoom In

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)