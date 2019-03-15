Latest Stories

Maleficent_hero_movie.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Maleficent is the only live-action Disney remake that will stand the test of time
Emily Browning and Ian McShane in American Gods
Tag: TV
American Gods has prayed its way toward a third season at Starz
Silver Surfer Black cover
Tag: Comics
Comics: New Silver Surfer series; Hulk reunion; and classic Star Wars reprint
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Tag: Science
Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation
Silver Surfer Black cover

Comics: New Silver Surfer series; Hulk reunion; and classic Star Wars reprint

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 15, 2019

The Silver Surfer is returning with a new miniseries, a classic Hulk team is launching a new Hulk, and Marvel's celebrating its 80th birthday with the release of a classic Star Wars reprint, all in our latest round of comics news.

We recently lost the Silver Surfer, or at least we thought we did. The Marvel Comics cosmic icon was sucked into a black hole by the Black Order in Guardians of the Galaxy, but now we get to find out what happened next.

Marvel announced Friday that writer Donny Cates (Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Tradd Moore (All-New Ghost Rider) have teamed up for Silver Surfer: Black

“When Donny Cates wrote the first issue of the new Guardians of the Galaxy series, we both agreed that Silver Surfer’s adventure wasn’t going to end there, that there was still more story to be told about what happened to all the cosmic heroes that got sucked into the Black Order’s wormhole," Marvel editor Darren Shan said in a statement. "But Donny’s imagination really kicked into gear when artist Tradd Moore signed on! Readers won’t realize it, but Silver Surfer is a culmination of everything Donny has been writing since his Thanos run. And Tradd Moore is delivering some of the craziest visuals seen in a Marvel Comic today!”

Check out Moore's cover for the first issue below. Silver Surfer: Black #1 arrives in comic shops this June.

Silver Surfer Black cover

Marvel Comics

For 12 years in the 1980s and 1990s, writer Peter David crafted one of the longest runs in modern comics on The Incredible Hulk, redefining the character for countless fans and reshaping Hulk stories for every writer and artist that has come since. For two of those years — arguably the most celebrated of the run — David was collaborating with artist Dale Keown. Now, that fan-favorite creative team is reuniting for a new story that's part of Marvel's ongoing 80th anniversary celebration. 

According to CBR, David and Keown will reunite with Incredible Hulk: Last Call, a one-shot story that will feature Bruce Banner growing weary and tired of life as the dual being that is banner and the Hulk, only to then be confronted by a struggle "worthy" of Marvel's Jade Giant.

"It's great to be working with Dale again," David said. "Some of my favorite stories were produced during Dale's time on the book, and I endeavored to produce a story that would hit all the high points that fans remember from those days. I can't wait for the readers' reactions to the story."

Incredible Hulk: Last Call arrives in June. 

Speaking of Marvel's 80th anniversary, this celebration couldn't go by without a little celebration on the Star Wars front, and that will include some classic stories from back in the earliest days of comics from a galaxy far, far away.

Marvel also announced Friday that it will be reprinting a special facsimilie edition of Star Wars #50, the classic issue from writer Archie Williams and artists Al Williamson, Tom Palmer and Walter Simonson. This new reprint edition will be published complete with its original ads so you get the full experience of the original issue, but that's not the only reason Marvel's rolling it out. 

This May, Marvel is also releasing Star Wars #108, a direct sequel to the classic Star Wars #50 featuring new stories starring Jaxxon, Amaiza, Domina Tagge, Valance the Hunter, and more from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artists including Giuseppe Camuncoli, Luke Ross, Kerry Gammill, Andrea Broccardo, and more. 

So, if you're into classic Star Wars comics, be sure to look out for both of this issues this May, and check out the legendary Walt Simonson's cover for Star Wars #108 below.

Marvel May 33

Marvel Comics

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Silver Surfer: Black
Tag: Incredible Hulk: Last Call
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Peter David
Tag: Donny Cates

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: marvel comics
Tag: solicitations
Marvel May 1
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Comics
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Wonder Twins #1 DC Comics
Comics: Wonder Twins reboot; Marvel revives '80s-era Star Wars; Gaiman reps CBLDF
Josh Weiss
Feb 13, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: solicitations
Marvel April 2019 1
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for April 2019
Matthew Jackson
Jan 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Donny Cates Hero Image 3
WATCH: Donny Cates previews the new Guardians of the Galaxy
Mike Avila
Jan 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1