Comics: Dark Horse going Norse with Neil Gaiman; Crisis tie-in comic destroys worlds; more

Neil Gaiman's unique take on Loki, Thor, Odin, and the remaining residents of the Nine Worlds in 2017's Norse Mythology is becoming an 18-issue comic book series from Dark Horse, the publisher announced today.

Gaiman is adapting his own work alongside P. Craig Russell. The latter will also have a hand in the interior artwork and main covers. Jerry Ordway and Mike Mignola are drawing some of the issues as well. Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski are in charge of colors, while Galen Showman is on lettering. David Mack is illustrating variant covers.

“I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it's only fitting that they return to the medium that started it,” Gaiman said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation.”

Other interior artists will be announced in the near future.

Since its publication two years ago, Norse Mythology has been turned into an audiobook (narrated by Gaiman himself) and a radio play starring Natalie Dormer, Derek Jacobi, and Diana Rigg.

Issue #1 of the comic goes on sale May 27, 2020.

The fallout of The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event isn't just contained to the world of television. The story is so big, that DC had to commission two jumbo-sized comic books just to fill in all the storytelling gaps.

According to Bleeding Cool News, the destruction is worse than we could ever imagine, as the comic is wiping out some classic DC realities, including the ones containing the '70s-era Wonder Woman TV show and the Superman serials produced by Fleischer in the 1940s. Even the New 52 universe (a 2011 reboot of DC Comics that was almost certainly inspired by the Crisis method of simplifying comic book continuity) was wiped out of existence.

Only available to buy at Walmart, the first 100-page Crisis tie-in book was co-written by Marv Wolfman and Marc Guggenheim. A second, also co-written by Wolfman and Guggenheim, goes on sale everywhere January 19, 2020.

Valiant's revamp of X-O Manowar is officially arriving in March 2020 from writer Dennis Hallum and artists Emilio Laiso and Ruth Redmond, the publisher confirmed today. First announced back in January, the comic was supposed to arrive in the fall, but it seems like the project was pushed off for some unknown reason.

"What excites me most about the series is how much world building Valiant is letting us do," Hallum said ina statement. "New villains. New allies. New friends and community. We're planting Aric firmly on the ground so a big crazy comic book garden can grow up around him. There's a very human story at the heart of this, but make no mistake, we're filling up the X-O toy box with rad new toys."

The new Manowar series is part of Valiant's “The Year of Heroes” campaign, which kicks off next month.

X-O Manowar was created in the early '90s by Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart, Bob Layton, and Barry Windsor-Smith. Originally known as Aric of Dacia, the character was a royal heir until he became trapped on a planet inhabited by a ruthless race of aliens. Donning weaponized armor to survive, Aric became X-O.