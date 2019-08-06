Marvel Comics #1000 and 28 other comics to watch out for this August

Every month, SYFY WIRE brings you the best new comics you should watch out for at your local shop, and this August is another busy one. Whether you're looking for superhero crossover events or creator-owned genre fare, we've got you covered.

Over in the Big Two, it's a month of major debuts, including a new Batman/Superman team-up series at DC and the launch of the Absolute Carnage event over at Marvel, plus the debut of the massive, talent-packed Marvel Comics #1000. Over at Image Comics, Spawn is celebrating its 300th issue with quite a bit of fanfare, and several new creator-owned books are launching, including Chip Zdarsky's fantasy epic The White Trees. Plus, Dark Horse brings us Berserker Unbound, Gail Simone takes on a 'Devil, Tommy Gun Wizards starts blasting, and Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora bring us the much-anticipated Once & Future.

Check out these and many more books previewed below, and let us know what you're planning to pick up this month.

