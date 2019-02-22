Comics: Rob Liefeld introduces Aura; Chris Claremont writes Nightcrawler; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets comic

The X-Men are going full throwback with a few major updates from a few equally major creators in that particular segment of the Marvel world. Oh, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting a comic. But more on that later.

First up, upcoming ‘90s-set X-Men comic Major X won’t just have one new character. It’ll have at least two, now that Deadpool and Cable creator Rob Liefeld has shown off a new design for the mysterious Aura on his Instagram.

Check her out:

Looks like the six-issue miniseries about the X-istence will feature another unknown - something Liefeld has relished since introducing the concept. “Aura,” the comic creator posted, “Get to know her as the Major X saga unfolds this spring!! I’m so x-cited to share this with you all!!”

With human-sized Sentinel faces as her pauldrons, one as her mask, and a larger one as her shield, it seems this gun-and-sword hero is deep in the mutant conflict. Beyond that? It’s hard to say — especially since Liefeld teased that this storyline would be rife with dual identities and twists.

The first issue of Major X might help explain a few things when it hits in April.

Legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont has been on a Marvel tear recently, returning to write many beloved characters — and now he’s coming back to one that fans love him for. After writing a Nightcrawler solo series back in 2014, Claremont is coming back for "The Cross-Time Caper.” Yes, that’s the name of a famous Excalibur storyline Claremont did with Alan Davis and yes, it’s being revisited for the upcoming Marvel Comics Presents #5.

The ‘80s-themed anthology entry will return the bamf-ing hero to his homeland at a very key moment regarding the Berlin Wall. No word on whether time/space-navigating trains will be involved, but fans of the story should have plenty to look forward to when the comic — that Nightcrawler will share with Wolverine and Venom — launches in May.

Finally, one of the U.S.’s most exciting and vibrant new voices in politics, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is getting her own comic. Since Ocasio-Cortez pulled off an upset against a long-time incumbent in her district, she’s been seen as part of a political wave — something that could be represented in the upcoming special commemorative one-shot from Devil's Due Comics called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force.

The anthology comic — from the same company that released Barack the Barbarian - will feature different satirical short stories about the politician taking down the opposing forces of the GOP. Some of the sales will help support the United Service Organizations and the Texas-based immigration legal services provider RaicesTexas.org. Jill Thompson, Tim Seeley, Jose Garibaldi, Hoyt Silva, and Marguerite Dabaie are just some of the creators contributing work when the book hits stores on May 15.