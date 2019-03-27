Comics: She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot, War of the Realms theme music released

Today’s comic news involves some upcoming releases that should be big deals over the coming year — both in the world of mainstream superheroes and smaller indie fare. Marvel will always be Marvel, but when Karen Berger is involved, fans should always pay attention.

First up is the newest offering from Berger’s imprint, She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #1. The follow-up series to last year’s She Could Fly is still written by Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell with art by Martin Morazzo and still focuses on a teen girl juggling her obsession with a flying woman and her own mental health.

“I discovered many great comic series after the fact, and the collections always allowed me to get caught up and get deeply hooked,” Cantwell said in a release. “Following single issue releases for titles can be difficult — it’s kind of like trying to watch all hundred plus baseball games of several teams — so the collections feel like the October playoffs where you can drop in and get all the drama at once. This is how I discovered series like Grass Kings and Jason Aarons’ Doctor Strange run. I hope people find She Could Fly to be the same kind of emotional ride."

The first issue hits stores on April 10 while She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #2 arrives on May 8.

Next, Marvel’s first big comic tentpole of the year is almost upon us and that means all the bells and whistles are here with it. War of the Realms is on its way, and it’s brought its own theme music with it.

James Euringer of Mindless Self-Indulgence wrote a track “so epic, even Surtur sheds a tear when he hears it,” according to the YouTube description (whatever that means). The Thor-centric storyline from writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman now has some thrumming drums to accompany its elvish combat, which blurs the line even further between comic book and comic book movie. There’s also a big foghorn in the middle of the track that could signify all sorts of Norse warfare.

Take a listen:

Video of Official WAR OF THE REALMS Soundtrack Theme

War of the Realms sets the stage for Marvel’s comic universe year on April 3.