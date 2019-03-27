Latest Stories

The Matrix Trinity
Tag: Movies
How The Matrix has gone from men's rights dream to formative trans masterpiece
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Thrones prequel adds five regulars; Mouse Guard traps another star; more
books
Tag: Fangrrls
10 SFF novels perfect for spring
The Twilight Zone astronauts
Tag: TV
Twilight Zone extended trailer teases new space-set episode
She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot

Comics: She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot, War of the Realms theme music released

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 27, 2019

Today’s comic news involves some upcoming releases that should be big deals over the coming year — both in the world of mainstream superheroes and smaller indie fare. Marvel will always be Marvel, but when Karen Berger is involved, fans should always pay attention.

First up is the newest offering from Berger’s imprint, She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #1. The follow-up series to last year’s She Could Fly is still written by Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell with art by Martin Morazzo and still focuses on a teen girl juggling her obsession with a flying woman and her own mental health.

“I discovered many great comic series after the fact, and the collections always allowed me to get caught up and get deeply hooked,” Cantwell said in a release. “Following single issue releases for titles can be difficult — it’s kind of like trying to watch all hundred plus baseball games of several teams — so the collections feel like the October playoffs where you can drop in and get all the drama at once. This is how I discovered series like Grass Kings and Jason Aarons’ Doctor Strange run. I hope people find She Could Fly to be the same kind of emotional ride."

The first issue hits stores on April 10 while She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #2 arrives on May 8.

Next, Marvel’s first big comic tentpole of the year is almost upon us and that means all the bells and whistles are here with it. War of the Realms is on its way, and it’s brought its own theme music with it.

James Euringer of Mindless Self-Indulgence wrote a track “so epic, even Surtur sheds a tear when he hears it,” according to the YouTube description (whatever that means). The Thor-centric storyline from writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman now has some thrumming drums to accompany its elvish combat, which blurs the line even further between comic book and comic book movie. There’s also a big foghorn in the middle of the track that could signify all sorts of Norse warfare.

Take a listen:

War of the Realms sets the stage for Marvel’s comic universe year on April 3.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot
Tag: War of the Realms
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Absolute Carnage #1 front cover
Comics: Donny Cates reveals Absolute Carnage; Marvel's War of the Realms; and more
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: War of the Realms
Tag: Marvel
War of the Realms variant #1
Marvel's War of the Realms #1 debuts script at C2E2 2019
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Comics
Tag: Hellboy
Hellboy Ron Perlman
Comics: Hellboy getting own beer brand; Spider-Man PS4 gets spinoff comic; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bill Maher
Tag: Joe Quesada
Bill Maher
Bill Maher receives high-profile invite to Stan Lee tribute event after controversial comic book remarks
Josh Weiss
Jan 27, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4