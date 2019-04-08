Comics: What's next for the X-Men; Catwoman nabs new DC Ink trailer

Today's comic roundup features some hot new takes on comic classics from both sides of the superhero divide. Marvel's X-Men get a facelift while Catwoman begins breaking new ground over at DC. It's the natural evolution of comics — someone's always being reinvented.

Let's take a look at the more ambitious of the two, which itself is the launch of two books. Marvel announced House of X and Powers of X back at C2E2, both from writer Jonathan Hickman. Pepe Larraz will do art for the former and R.B. Silva the latter, though Marte Garcia will color both. Now we know a little bit more about the books thanks to their descriptions and first covers.

House of X looks to enact another wide-ranging plan for the mutants of the world...and comic fans know how well they usually go. The cover of that book shows off some classic heroes and one seemingly-reformed baddie looking to step out of the shadows, as the official description puts it.

Check it out:

Source: Pepe Larraz/ MARVEL

And now for the cover of Powers of X:

Source: R.B. SILVA / MARVEL

This book intertwines with the other, revealing "the secret past, present, and future of mutantkind." Whatever that means. All we know is that we're excited. Just look at all those swords!

Both House of X and Powers of X launch in July.

Next, Lauren Myracle and Isaac Goodhart’s Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale has a new trailer. This book comes from DC's Young Adult imprint DC Ink and is about a homeless teenage Selina Kyle trying to figure out how to survive — and how far she's willing to go to do so.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Video of Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale - Official Trailer

Think of it like a prequel that still manages to have enough of the Catwoman fans know and love to be recognizable. According to a release, the book will be "equal parts coming-of-age angst and bad guy ass-kicking," which is nothing if not appealing to middle school nerds around the world.

Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale hits bookstores on May 7.