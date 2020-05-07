Community cast (including Donald Glover!) heading back to school for reunion table read

We might have to wait a bit longer before a Community movie finally happens, but later this month we're getting the next best thing: a reunion, and it's for a good cause.

Variety reported Thursday that almost the entire main cast of the beloved cult sitcom — including Donald Glover, who hasn't participated in any Community-related events since leaving the series in Season 5 — will come together for a livestreamed table read session on May 18. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on the Community YouTube channel, and will raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organizations are working to serve healthcare workers and other impacted communities freshly prepared meals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Glover will all participate in a live reading of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" alongside Community creator Dan Harmon. The official Community Twitter page also later revealed a Q&A session will be part of the event, and requested question submissions no later than noon PST tomorrow.

Notably absent from the cast reading is star Chevy Chase, who left the series after four seasons following, among other things, tension with Harmon. "Cooperative Polygraphy" is a bottle episode that takes place after Chase's character, Pierce Hawthorne, has passed away, and the other characters gather in the library to hear what he's left them in his will.

Community has enjoyed a bit of renewed interest in recent weeks, as the show arrived on Netflix for the first time and McHale discussed continued "rumblings" about the possibility of the cast reuniting for a movie. This isn't that, but perhaps there will be a few surprises along the way, as this marks the first time this particular group has gathered publicly under the Community umbrella since 2014. So, if you're a fan of the show that "oozes geeky street cred at every turn," mark your calendar now.