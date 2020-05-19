WIRE Buzz: Community cast ready for movie; The 100 denies time travel; Edgar Wright to Netflix

It’s been a long and hard road for Community fans, but those able to stick through to the bitter end with the genre-fluent sitcom may find that their struggle was all worth it. Donald Glover is back hanging out with his comedy castmates from the Dan Harmon-created show; there’s even talk about finally doing that movie. Now that everyone’s been recently gathered together — and Glover’s been brought back into the fold after the multi-hyphenate went on to his own show, music career, and Disney voice roles (The Lion King) — that talk is heating up.

Variety reports that during yesterday’s liveread and Q&A, the cast of Community was still coy about the tail end of the show’s “Six Seasons and a Movie” rallying cry, but they were all down for it. Glover included. But even that didn’t stop them from making jokes about the situation. “We can’t make movies right now,” said Glover.

The rest, who have already voiced their interest in a film, just remembered the show’s special place in their hearts. “I think we were lucky to realize that it was special while we were doing it, which you don’t always know it’s the good times when the good times are happening,” said Gillian Jacobs. “I just get more sentimental as the years go on.”

“We’re very lucky because we don’t want to leave each other,” said Jim Rash. “It feels like we find reasons to get back together which is lovely. And stay in each other’s lives.”

Perhaps soon, one of those ways will be the movie that Community fans have been clamoring for. The show’s recent streaming placement on Netflix has led to more and more fans discovering or rewatching the cult favorite that included zombies, Dungeons & Dragons, and Doctor Who over its long and funny run.

Next, it wouldn’t be The 100 if the end of a season didn’t give fans a crushing cliffhanger, but its latest season doled out a harsh one: The fate of Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) as she went off into the green mist at the end of Season 6. Was she dead and gone? Had she traveled through time? Now some fans are heading into its final season wondering if time travel is on the table.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg, speaking to TV Guide, quickly did away with those illusions (her story has “so much more” to tell) — but also explained that there were more solid answers coming. And that’s for both Octavia and the circumstances of her disappearance.

"She disappeared into the Anomaly after getting stabbed, by, who I think we revealed to be Hope Diyoza, Diyoza's 20-something daughter who days earlier was a fetus," Rothenberg said. "And so we kind of know that time is misbehaving on the other side of that Anomaly and we really do very, very quickly start to answer all those questions. Time is a thing that functions in a complex way this season for sure. And it is not time travel to sort of burst that bubble."

Ok, so time is being weird, but it’s not a transportational kind of distortion that one would see in some complicated sci-fi TV (which shall not be mentioned here). Instead, this is simply another kind of complexity localized in the Anomaly...perhaps of the Benjamin Button type?

Fans will start finding out for sure — get those timelines ready — when The 100 returns to The CW on May 20.

Finally, the man behind such delightful genre romps as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Shaun of the Dead is heading to Netflix. Under a new deal with his new production company Complete Fiction, Edgar Wright (along with partners Nira Park, Joe Cornish, and Rachael Prior) is helping develop three shows for the streaming service.

According to Deadline, those announced so far will dabble in genre. Lockwood & Co will adapt Jonathan Stroud’s novels into a supernatural detective series directed by Cornish (The Kid Who Would Be King). The youth-skewing story is a hardboiled Ghostbusters, showcasing a London suffering from the “Problem,” where ghosts have started appearing after dark.

But that’s not the only literary bit of weirdness the new company is looking at. Complete Fiction has also nabbed the rights to Tade Thompson’s trilogy The Murders of Molly Southbourne — about a woman who spawns an evil twin whenever she bleeds — and S.A. Chakraborty’s The Daevabad Trilogy — where a con artist accidentally summons a djinn in an alt-18th century setting. No word on how these would be adapted or who would helm them.

None of these potential series have timelines yet.