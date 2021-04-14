Community star on hopes for that long-awaited movie: ‘We all want to do it’

The beloved NBC sitcom Community may have ended a few years ago, but fans have never stopped clamoring for a reunion movie — and it sounds like the stars are pushing as hard as anyone to make it happen.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who co-starred in the cult hit series, told Variety that she remains hopeful a film will eventually happen, if only because all the original stars remain in touch and are excited about the prospect of getting back together for one more adventure. The series, which frequently dished out wildly clever meta-takes on everything from the zombie genre, to horror, to sci-fi during its run, had a running joke that it would last for “#sixseasonsandamovie” — and all that's missing now is that “movie.”

Brown said the cast keep a group message going regularly and chat virtually everyday, sharing everything from jokes to fan art. As for that movie, according to Brown, it’s just a matter of time until they all get in the same place in front of the camera and make it happen.

“The movie? I think it’s coming,” she said. "I don’t know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that’s half the battle.”

Community starred Brown, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and Chevy Chase. It was created by Dan Harmon, who admittedly is plenty busy these days cranking out Rick & Morty episodes and working on other new animated projects. But c’mon, with Community streaming on Netflix now and finding new fans every day, you’d have to think it’s only a matter of time until this thing comes together.

If you’re looking for a primer on the series ahead of that eventual movie, check out our geek-friendly Community viewer’s guide.