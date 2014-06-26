Concept art, CGI footage from Ron Howard's aborted Dark Tower film

It’s starting to look like we might never get to see Ron Howard’s ambitious take on Stephen King’s Dark Tower series, but now we have a peek at what could’ve been.

Conceptual illustrator Gregory Hill (Amazing Spider-Man 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) was hired to put together some design concepts for Howard’s would-be film series, and he has released some of those sketches and rough video layouts online.

The pieces mostly show off set designs, from places like Devar Toi, the Dogan, Tull, the Manni Village, the Thinny, Tull and the Speaking Ring — but there are also some nice atmospheric shots that look very cool. Hill also posted two fly-by videos of Tull, which are also attached below.

Howard’s plan would’ve had the massive, multibook story adapted into a trilogy of films, plus a limited-run HBO series, but the studios got nervous at the sheer scope of the project and the funding never came through at a conceivable level. So it fell into development hell, where it still resides.

Check out the next best thing below, and pour one out for one of the biggest fantasy movies we might never see.

(Via Comic Book Movie)