Concept art from Raimi's Spider-Man reveals VERY different looks for Green Goblin + Doc Ock

Some vintage concept art from Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man film has trickled out, showing a very different take on the Green Goblin and a surprise baddie who didn’t actually make the cut.

Concept artist Jim Martin has released some sketches from his time on the hit 2002 comic-book film, and it seems the early versions of the Green Goblin had a decidedly low-budget style that was scrapped for the flashy designs in the final film. There are also some very different designs for the Goblin’s glider, a few of which actually look pretty badass.

Oh, and who else is there? Doctor Octopus, who can be seen hanging out with his robo-arms and drinking a cup of coffee. Of course, Doc Ock didn’t actually show up until the sequel, but it seems this is definite proof that he was included in at least a few early drafts of Raimi’s script.

