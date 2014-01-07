Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/25
Sophie Turner demonstrates Jean Grey's power move on The Graham Norton Show
Tag: Movies
The Dark Phoenix cast show off their power moves on the Graham Norton Show
Indiana Jones Traps
Tag: Movies
Ranking the weirdest traps in the Indiana Jones movies
jessica cummings rekt global esports
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Jessica Cummings, ReKTGlobal associate
thor-2-valkyrie.png

Concept art shows what superheroine ALMOST made it into Thor 2

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 7, 2014

In Thor: The Dark World, Lady Sif was given much more to do. She's often shown as the sole female in a group of male warriors. But according to the concept art posted by Josh Nizzi, Sif wasn't the only heroine meant to dominate Asgard. Does the name Valkyrie ring a bell?

She's an Asgardian by birth and usually associated with the superhero team the Defenders. Like Thor and Lady Sif, Valkyrie is a skilled fighter. She has centuries of combat experience as well as superhuman strength. She wields an enchanted sword and an iron spear and often rides a winged horse. She's a character who can definitely stand on her own.

Even though she didn't appear in The Dark World, that doesn't mean we won't see her in the future. Obviously she's been on Marvel's mind. If they bring her into the picture, why not cast Enchantress as well? The studio's starting to veer towards their otherworldly stories. They've already confirmed their interest in Doctor Strange. Let's kick things up a notch.

Check out the gallery to see what Valkyrie could have been:

(Josh Nizzi via Yahoo Movies)

thor-2-valkyrie-1.jpg
thor-2-valkyrie-2.jpg
thor-2-valkyrie-3.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Thor: The Dark World

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: