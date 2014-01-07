Concept art shows what superheroine ALMOST made it into Thor 2

In Thor: The Dark World, Lady Sif was given much more to do. She's often shown as the sole female in a group of male warriors. But according to the concept art posted by Josh Nizzi, Sif wasn't the only heroine meant to dominate Asgard. Does the name Valkyrie ring a bell?



She's an Asgardian by birth and usually associated with the superhero team the Defenders. Like Thor and Lady Sif, Valkyrie is a skilled fighter. She has centuries of combat experience as well as superhuman strength. She wields an enchanted sword and an iron spear and often rides a winged horse. She's a character who can definitely stand on her own.



Even though she didn't appear in The Dark World, that doesn't mean we won't see her in the future. Obviously she's been on Marvel's mind. If they bring her into the picture, why not cast Enchantress as well? The studio's starting to veer towards their otherworldly stories. They've already confirmed their interest in Doctor Strange. Let's kick things up a notch.



Check out the gallery to see what Valkyrie could have been:



(Josh Nizzi via Yahoo Movies)