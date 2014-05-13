CONFIRMED: Channing Tatum has been cast as Gambit!

Channing Tatum as Gambit? Yep, it’s really happening!

X-Men: Days of Future Past producer Lauren Shuler Donner just confirmed that the G.I. Joe and White House Down actor has been cast as the kinetic energy-wielding, card-throwing, Ragin’ Cajun Remy LeBeau—aka Gambit.

This news follow in the wake of Tatum himself first expressing some interest in playing one of the X-Men’s most popular characters. Even comic-book legend Chris Claremont himself really dug the idea of having Tatum play him, saying “I would think Channing, would be a wonderful choice ... whether that means, in two or three years, some other cool guy might come along.”

Have a look at what Lauren Shuler Donner herself had to say about Tatum playing Gambit:

Now, it’s unclear at the moment when Channing Tatum will actually first play Gambit. Could it be in X-Men: Apocalypse? In an X-Force movie? In Deadpool (if that flick actually finally gets made), that upcoming The Wolverine sequel? Or will Gambit get his very own spinoff? It’s anybody’s guess, but we think it’ll be interesting to see Tatum’s take on the trenchcoat-wearing character, especially after Taylor Kitsch's (John Carter) effort in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

So, are you guys excited to see Channing Tatum taking on the role of Gambit? Do you think he's the right guy for the job?

(Total Film via Comic Book Movie)