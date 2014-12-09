Confirmed: Nightwing will headline that Titans TV series

The new Titans series -- which is based on DC Comics' "Teen Titans" comic-book franchise -- will begin filming sometime next year. DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns confirmed the news a few days ago on his Twitter account while responding to a fan question:

@kyler416 We shoot the pilot next year! — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) December 8, 2014

Johns followed with another tweet that confirmed that Nightwing, and not Robin, would be part of the live-action TV series, saying ...

@kyler416 Long time coming to get Nightwing to live action...! — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) December 8, 2014

Nightwing is actually Dick Grayson, former protégé of Bruce Wayne/Batman and the first Robin. The character has never been featured in a live-action series or movie, and it’ll be the first time we get to see him in the flesh, so to speak, since Dick Grayson has always appeared as Robin.

Despite never having made any live-action appearances, Nightwing has appeared in several DC animated series, including Young Justice, The New Adventures of Batman and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. He was also in the hit videogame Batman: Arkham City.

A character created in the 1940s, Robin quit being Batman’s sidekick during the 1980s and was a founding member of the Teen Titans. He became Nightwing during Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s run on New Teen Titans.

Are you guys excited to see Nightwing headline the upcoming Titans TV series on TNT? Who do you think would be perfect for the role?

(via Comic Book)