Constantine cast explains how they'll stay true to the comics and tease the 'rising darkness'

The cast of Constantine is dedicated.

They dropped by San Diego Comic-Con after pulling an all-night shoot. The actors just wrapped the second episode of season one at 3 a.m., only to hop on a plane a few hours later. Despite their hectic schedule they were pleasant, upbeat and excited to talk with us about their show. Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Harold Perrineau (Manny), Charles Halford (Chas) and Angélica Celaya (Zed) were all in attendance.

Each actor gave us a breakdown of who they play and what they bring to the table.