Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Matt-Ryan-in-Constantine-650x359.jpg

Constantine cast explains how they'll stay true to the comics and tease the 'rising darkness'

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jul 27, 2014

The cast of Constantine is dedicated.

They dropped by San Diego Comic-Con after pulling an all-night shoot. The actors just wrapped the second episode of season one at 3 a.m., only to hop on a plane a few hours later. Despite their hectic schedule they were pleasant, upbeat and excited to talk with us about their show. Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Harold Perrineau (Manny), Charles Halford (Chas) and Angélica Celaya (Zed) were all in attendance.

Each actor gave us a breakdown of who they play and what they bring to the table.

mannyangel.jpg
Harold Perrineau on Manny"It's not a Wonderful Life. I am not Clarence. If you needed a guardian...
chasconstantine.jpg
Charles Halford on Chas Chandler"My character Chas is John's longest and oldest, and longest...
constantinehand.jpg
Matt Ryan on John Constantine"He's clever enough. He's hyper intelligent and I think that he's...
Angelica-Celaya-as-Zed-in-Constantine.jpg
Angélica Celaya on Zed"She can tell a situation by touching objects or hearing things, tasting...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Constantine

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: