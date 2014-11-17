Latest Stories

doctor-season-8-episode-11-cybermen.jpg

Cool Doctor Who BTS video shows how they built those terrifying Cybermen

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Nov 17, 2014

Millennium FX, the company behind all those pesky, terrifying monsters on Doctor Who, has released a behind-the-scenes video that highlights how they built the Cybermen we saw in the season-eight two-part finale.

The video was premiered at a Royal Television Society event on Tuesday, and the footage from Millennium FX features a detailed look at how a Cyberman is actually made. The FX company also produces prosthetics and monsters for the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

Also revealed in the video are some amazing concept art of more classic-looking Cybermen that were also considered but ultimately dropped. You can have a closer peek at them after the video in the gallery below.

Have a look, and let us know what you guys think!

(via Radio Times)

Tag: Doctor Who

