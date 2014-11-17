Cool Doctor Who BTS video shows how they built those terrifying Cybermen

Millennium FX, the company behind all those pesky, terrifying monsters on Doctor Who, has released a behind-the-scenes video that highlights how they built the Cybermen we saw in the season-eight two-part finale.

The video was premiered at a Royal Television Society event on Tuesday, and the footage from Millennium FX features a detailed look at how a Cyberman is actually made. The FX company also produces prosthetics and monsters for the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

Also revealed in the video are some amazing concept art of more classic-looking Cybermen that were also considered but ultimately dropped. You can have a closer peek at them after the video in the gallery below.

Have a look, and let us know what you guys think!

(via Radio Times)