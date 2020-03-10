Coronavirus delays The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Peter Rabbit 2

The growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the cancelation of major pop culture events like Emerald City Comic Con and SXSW. Even film releases have been affected. Just last week, for instance, it was decided to delay No Time to Die until November.

With so many facets of the entertainment world feeling the shockwave of this global health scare (even Stephen King is weighing in), SYFY WIRE has decided to provide a cursory roundup of the latest postponements and cancelations caused by the coronavirus. Please note that this list is by no means definitive, but here's the latest.

UPDATED at 7:27 p.m. ET on Mar. 10.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER:

Production on the Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been shut down in Prague, Deadline is reporting. The Disney+ show began shooting in the Czech Republic’s capital city last Friday and was set to film in Prague in about a week, but Disney called everyone back to the U.S. after the government closed schools and placed travel restrictions. The media outlet did not know if the show plans to resume filming in Prague in the future.

This is the second time the Captain America spinoff series has had to halt shooting. Plans to shoot in Puerto Rico were canceled in January after a series of earthquakes hit the island.

Despite these production delays, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August.

PETER RABBIT 2:

Video of PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY - Official Trailer

Originally slated to open in theaters on Friday, April 3, Sony's Peter Rabbit sequel (sub-titled The Runaway) has been pushed off by five months and will now debut on Tuesday, August 7. As Deadline — which broke the news — reports, the follow-up will now lose out on Easter holiday box office returns. Nevertheless, Sony knows what it's doing since the first Peter Rabbit movie brought in over $230 million from foreign markets. Right now, several countries are shuttering public event spaces like movie theaters.

Josh Boone's long-delayed The New Mutants is now the only major studio project to be opening April 3.

Directed and co-written by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway stars James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, Lennie James, Rupert Degas, Sam Neill, Aimee Horne, Sia, Damon Herriman, and Ewen Leslie.

POKEMON GO SAFARI ZONE EVENT:

Credit: Niantic

A special Pokémon GO event in St. Louis that would have allowed players to catch rare Pocket Monsters has been canceled, Niantic confirmed in a press release Monday.

"We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible," reads the company's statement.

Those who have already purchased tickets can receive a refund if they so wish. If not, they'll still be able to attend the rescheduled Safari Zone gathering once a new date is chosen.

As an added bonus, those who stick with their tickets will get access to "the Safari Zone Pokémon encounters and Special Research globally during the original scheduled event hours (in your local time zone) so that you can still enjoy the event from wherever you are in the world."

Elsewhere, the Community Day for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is also likely to be delayed.

QUIBI RED CARPET:

Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The short-form streaming platform created by Jeffrey Katzenberg axed its red carpet rollout event, Deadline also confirmed today. The world debut would've taken place on Sunday, April 5 in Culver City. The app is still slated to go live around the world on Monday, April 6.

“While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19. Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority," the company said in a statement provided to Deadline.

Run by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi's whole MO is to tell engaging stories in 10 minutes or less. Shows like Spielberg's After Dark, The Most Dangerous Game, Ice Cream Man, and Don't Look Deeper are all part of the platform's initial slate of programming.