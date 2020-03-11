Coronavirus delays and cancellations: A Quiet Place Part II, CinemaCon, GLAAD Awards [updated]

The growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the cancellation of major pop culture events like Emerald City Comic Con and SXSW. Even film releases have been affected. Just last week, for instance, it was decided to delay No Time to Die until November.

With so many facets of the entertainment world feeling the shockwave of this global health scare, SYFY WIRE is providing a cursory roundup of the latest postponements and cancellations caused by the coronavirus. Please note that this list is by no means definitive, but here's the latest.

UPDATED at 12:51 p.m. ET on Mar. 12.

Fast & Furious 9:

Universal

The ninth entry in Universal's globe-trotting action franchise has been pushed off by a year until the coronavirus can be dealt with. F9 will now zoom into theaters in April of 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," the Fast Family said in a statement.

The project marks director Justin Lin's fifth outing with Dominic Toretto and the ever-growing cast of characters and over-the-top stunts. In this installment, Dom (Vin Diesel) battles against his long lost brother, Jakob (John Cena).

A Quiet Place Part II:

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Both Paramount Pictures and John Krasinski confirmed that the highly-anticipated horror sequel would be moved out of its Friday, March 20 theatrical release. Krasinski penned a message to fans via Instagram, citing the need for the film to be enjoyed in a theater full of other people. Replacement dates for both the domestic and international debuts have yet to be announced.

Written and directed by Krasinski, the follow-up stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

Russian Doll:

Credit: Netflix

Production on the second season of Netflix's hit time-loop sci-fi series has been delayed according to Deadline, as Universal Television has bumped the schedules for multiple shows that have yet to begin filming. The Natasha Lyonne-starring series was set to enter a new season that, reportedly, would involve international travel for its upcoming storyline. With travel bans and other restrictions coming down the pike - and the season not yet having a solidified release date - Universal had some flexibility to delay.

TCM Classic Film Festival:

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

Fans of old movies will need to stay tuned to their TV sets or Criterion streaming service in the foreseeable future, because the TCM Classic Film Festival has been canceled. This comes straight from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, who spoke in a video announcement about the decision.

Take a look:

Video of A message from Ben Mankiewicz on the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival

"After talking to our festival partners, as well as the actors, directors and writers who had committed to attending, we didn't feel we could ask all of you — in good conscience — to come to Los Angeles for the festival," Mankiewicz said. All passholders for the festival will get a full refund.

The TCM Classic Film Festival was set to run from April 16 - 19.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards:

Credit: Andrew Benge/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

The kid-friendly alternative to the Oscars will no longer be handing out its blimps on time due to the coronavirus. Deadline reports that the Chance the Rapper-hosted event, which nominated plenty of genre fare among its blockbuster highlights, has been indefinitely postponed.

"The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority," a statement released by Nickelodeon reads. "We will have further information about a new date in the future."

The Kids' Choice Awards was scheduled for March 22.

CinemaCon:

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Another convention has closed down as The National Association of Theater Owners has cancelled CinemaCon - an important industry meeting of the minds - in the wake of the coronavirus' spread throughout the entertainment industry and the increasing number of travel restrictions.

The Playlist reports that the Las Vegas convention will not be taking place this year because of the hardships that would need to be endured by its attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors.

“It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience," said NATO’s John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser in a statement.

"This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience.”

CinemaCon was scheduled to run from March 30 - April 2.

PaleyFest LA:

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

PaleyFest - the Paley Center for Media's event to honor the TV shows dominating pop culture, including Picard, The Boys, Outlander, and The Mandalorian - has been delayed with no new date yet announced. The Center released a statement (below) explaining that the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has led to the event and the venue (The Dolby Theatre) agreeing that it should be tabled for now:

“For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, state, and federal partners, as well as following the recommendations issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and following the guidelines of the local health department,” the statement reads. “Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority.”

PaleyFest had been scheduled to run March 13 - 21.

Riverdale:

Credit: The CW

The CW's Riverdale series has suspended production in the midst of filming its fourth season, due to concerns that a person working on the show had recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” a producer at Warner Bros. TV told Deadline in a statement. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. ... The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Overwatch League:

Credit: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Activision Blizzard is canceling all Overwatch League events scheduled for March and April.

“The health and safety of employees, fans, players, teams, and partners is paramount to Activision Blizzard Esports,” the company announced on Wednesday. “We are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 (coronavirus), city-level recommendations and mandates, and all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica Pete later clarified via Twitter that that the matches themselves will still take place and be broadcast. It’s the events surrounding them that have been canceled.

No adjustments have yet been made for any other scheduled Overwatch League events.

GLAAD Awards:

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD

Following new guidance from New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, around COVID-19, the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will no longer occur next week.

“Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the GLAAD Media Awards will no longer take place on March 19 in New York City,” the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization announced on Wednesday. “The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo.”

Genre noms this year included Deadpool 2, Black Lightning, Handmaid’s Tale, Shadowhunters, Supergirl, Wynonna Earp, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Sense8.

ACE Comic Con Northeast:

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The organizers of the ACE Comic Con announced they will be canceling its Northeast convention, which was set to take place in Boston on March 20-22.

“Yesterday, a State of Emergency was called in Massachusetts, and after many hours of consultation with the BCEC [Boston Convention and Exhibition Center] ... it was determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure,’” a statement said. “We are working with the BCEC to reschedule the event.”

Organizers said those who bought tickets can expect a full refund within 30 days.

Here’s the full statement, which the organizers of the event posted on Twitter on Wednesday:

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Production on the Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been shut down in Prague, Deadline is reporting. The Disney+ show began shooting in the Czech Republic’s capital city last Friday and was set to film in Prague in about a week, but Disney called everyone back to the U.S. after the government closed schools and placed travel restrictions. The media outlet did not know if the show plans to resume filming in Prague in the future.

This is the second time the Captain America spinoff series has had to halt shooting. Plans to shoot in Puerto Rico were canceled in January after a series of earthquakes hit the island.

Despite these production delays, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August.

PETER RABBIT 2:

Video of PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY - Official Trailer

Originally slated to open in theaters on Friday, April 3, Sony's Peter Rabbit sequel (sub-titled The Runaway) has been pushed off by five months and will now debut on Tuesday, August 7. As Deadline — which broke the news — reports, the follow-up will now lose out on Easter holiday box office returns. Nevertheless, Sony knows what it's doing since the first Peter Rabbit movie brought in over $230 million from foreign markets. Right now, several countries are shuttering public event spaces like movie theaters.

Josh Boone's long-delayed The New Mutants is now the only major studio project to be opening April 3.

Directed and co-written by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway stars James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, Lennie James, Rupert Degas, Sam Neill, Aimee Horne, Sia, Damon Herriman, and Ewen Leslie.

POKEMON GO SAFARI ZONE EVENT:

Credit: Niantic

A special Pokémon GO event in St. Louis that would have allowed players to catch rare Pocket Monsters has been canceled, Niantic confirmed in a press release Monday.

"We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible," reads the company's statement.

Those who have already purchased tickets can receive a refund if they so wish. If not, they'll still be able to attend the rescheduled Safari Zone gathering once a new date is chosen.

As an added bonus, those who stick with their tickets will get access to "the Safari Zone Pokémon encounters and Special Research globally during the original scheduled event hours (in your local time zone) so that you can still enjoy the event from wherever you are in the world."

Elsewhere, the Community Day for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is also likely to be delayed.

QUIBI RED CARPET:

Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The short-form streaming platform created by Jeffrey Katzenberg axed its red carpet rollout event, Deadline also confirmed today. The world debut would've taken place on Sunday, April 5 in Culver City. The app is still slated to go live around the world on Monday, April 6.

“While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19. Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority," the company said in a statement provided to Deadline.

Run by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi's whole MO is to tell engaging stories in 10 minutes or less. Shows like Spielberg's After Dark, The Most Dangerous Game, Ice Cream Man, and Don't Look Deeper are all part of the platform's initial slate of programming.