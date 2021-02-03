Cosmic Sin trailer finds Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo taking a 'Q-bomb' to would-be alien invaders

Cosmic Sin, the upcoming sci-fi action movie starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo, launched its first cosmically sinful trailer today.

The film, co-written by Edward Drake and Corey Large (Breach), takes place in 2524, and focuses on a Willis-led team tasked with destroying an alien force that's been infecting and taking over their human hosts on a colonized planet.

Intrigued? Check out the trailer below:

Video of Cosmic Sin Official Trailer (2021)

During the clip we see General Eron Ryle’s (Grillo) men recruiting washed-up general James Ford (Willis) to kill the apparent extraterrestrial threat before it destroys human civilization. We also find out that the military operation to do so is called Cosmic Sin (hence, the name of the movie), and that Willis and his team have to take a "Q-Bomb" to the alien ring gate before their fleet can come through.

We then get glimpses of Willis in a mech-like spacesuit (a spacesuit that evokes Armageddon flashbacks, no less) on a presumably alien planet where his foes are about to come at him with…a sword! Several explosions both planet-side and in outer space occur, giving those who love sci-fi action scenes a lot to look forward to.

The developer of the movie, Saban Films, also released a poster that shows Willis and Grillo armed and ready to go fight some alien bad guys:

Credit: Saban Films

In addition to Willis and Grillo, the R-rated movie also stars Brandon Thomas Lee, Perrey Reeves, Corey Large, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, CJ Perry, and Adelaide Kane.

Cosmic Sin will be available on Mar. 12, 2021 in theaters, on demand, and on digital.