Exclusive: Explore new worlds with first look at Archie Comics' Cosmo: The Mighty Martian

A year after Sputnik hit Earth's orbit, Archie Comics introduced the world to Cosmo the Merry Martian.

The affable alien, a true mark of America's rabid Space Race with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, only ran in comics for a little over 365 days. Once his six-issue run had ended, Cosmo fell into relative obscurity for more than six decades, until last year when he was picked up, dusted off, and given a modern makeover by writer Ian Flynn and artists Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli.

In just a few weeks, the galactic character will return in a new, five-issue miniseries — Cosmo: The Mighty Martian — that reunites the entire creative team. The story follows Cosmo and the gang as they investigate the asteroid known as Ceres. From there, they must fight for survival against the cunning battle princess, Shih, and prevent an interplanetary invasion from Queen Venus. You know, just a regular Tuesday for these guys.

“It's super exciting that fans loved Cosmo so much, that that we get to do more of his adventures! And if you missed out last time, don't worry — this newest outing is totally accessible to new readers, too," Flynn tells SYFY WIRE. “Cosmo and his mighty crew are back! We're going to see more planets, more threats, more Battle Princesses, more of everything! The stakes are higher and the adventures are wilder! You're sure to have a mighty good time.”

Continue on for an exclusive first look at four eye-popping interior pages from Issue #1!

Credit: Archie Comics

Credit: Archie Comics

"It’s great to be working with the team again on Cosmo! It’s such a fun book and I get a lot of freedom to be creative with the art. I'm always grateful to do the work I love and I hope readers get a kick out of it!" says Yardley.

Credit: Archie Comics

Credit: Archie Comics

“The world of Cosmo was just begging to be explored further," concludes the book's editor and and Archie Comics Art Director, Vincent Lovallo. "Fortunately, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ian for years. He is always thinking 11 steps ahead and already had plans prepared for a potential sequel series. Now here we are with Cosmo: The Mighty Martian!”

Issue #1 of Cosmo: The Mighty Martian goes on sale everywhere Nov. 13. The flagship book consists of 32 full-color pages and sells for $3.99 a pop in the United States. Variant covers were drawn by Francesco Francavilla, Erin Hunting, Patrick Spaziante, and Evan Stanley.

Before November arrives, satiate your hunger to explore the vastness of the galaxy with Cosmo & co. by checking out the main (drawn by Yardley) and variant covers for the first installment of his new series in the media gallery below!