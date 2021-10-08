NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 24
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Cosplay of NYCC 2021 Day 1: Star Wars, Doctor Doom and... Jedi Shrek(!?) lead Thursday's looks

Trent Moore
Oct 8, 2021, 10:30 AM EDT
New York Comic Con is back in action this year, and SYFY WIRE has picked out some of the coolest, wildest and mashup-iest fan cosplay that could be found roaming the show floor at the Javits Center in New York City.

Not surprisingly, Star Wars and superhero costumes were out in full supply, along with plenty of self-made characters, Norse gods and even some fun mash-ups combining a few of our favorite franchises. There was also a ... rather convincing spin on Feeddy Krueger and a few X-Men that could've strolled right out of Fox's movie-verse (may it rest in peace). 

Find all of SYFY WIRE's NYCC coverage here, from William Shatner opening up on why he's terrified about his pending trip to space, a heartfelt Battlestar Galactica reunion, the latest on Blade Runner, a deep dive into horror with the Blumhouse folks, and more!

Check out all the cosplay highlights below!

NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 24
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 27
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 26
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 25
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 23
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 22
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 21
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 14
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 15
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 16
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 17
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 18
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 19
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 20
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 13
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 5
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 12
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 11
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 10
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 9
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 8
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 7
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 6
Credit:  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 1
Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 2
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 3
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 1 Pic 4
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
