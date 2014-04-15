Latest Stories

Jurassic_Park_raptors_0.jpg

Cosplay We Love: Girl dresses as giant, paper velociraptor

Contributed by

Dany Roth
Apr 15, 2014

Cue the John Williams Jurassic Park theme music.

All kids love dinosaurs. If you meet a kid who tries to act all cool and deny this undeniable fact, you call them a filthy liar and show them a picture of the wooden dinosaur model they built and have proudly displayed in their room. 

Alternatively, if you want to avoid antagonizing a small child (for some reason), you can just show them this picture of the talented Lehigh grad student Lisa Glover wearing a custom-made, 15-foot cardboard velociraptor costume.

I especially appreciate the scientifically accurate giant, googly eyes.

Bonus points: Glover has a (well-funded) Kickstarter so she can sell smaller versions of these little beauties. Of course, with all the money she's making, we hope she'll make the 15-foot version, too.

