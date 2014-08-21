Cosplay we Love: Insane Metal Gear REX tank + video

Here's a crazy Mech masterpiece depicting a nuclear-tipped all-terrain tank from Metal Gear Solid. This awesome camouflaged creation was constructed by the Pro Voltage Cosplay group and is a marvel of pure design and imagination. Check out the 5-minute video below from Baltimore's Otakon to see the complex ritual involved in assembling all the interlocking pieces.

Are you impressed with the sheer ingenuity, or is the REX effort not worth the wait?

(Via Kotaku)