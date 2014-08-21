Latest Stories

Game of Thrones The Bells Season 8
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones fans react to tonight's jaw-dropping episode
Game of Thrones Cersei Lannister
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones' penultimate episode was pure fiery mayhem and death
ReadThisFanfiction051219
Tag: Movies
These Pokémon stories will quench your post-Detective Pikachu Pokéthirst
Sean Bean in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
The shock death of Ned Stark is still one of Game of Thrones' biggest moments
x1bshwjfar7rmsrrdyha.jpg

Cosplay we Love: Insane Metal Gear REX tank + video

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Aug 21, 2014

Here's a crazy Mech masterpiece depicting a nuclear-tipped all-terrain tank from Metal Gear Solid. This awesome camouflaged creation was constructed by the Pro Voltage Cosplay group and is a marvel of pure design and imagination.  Check out the 5-minute video below from Baltimore's Otakon to see the complex ritual involved in assembling all the interlocking pieces.

Are you impressed with the sheer ingenuity, or is the REX effort not worth the wait?

(Via Kotaku)

Tag: Cosplay We Love

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: