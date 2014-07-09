Cosplay We Love: The Luigi Death Stare

They see him rollin', they hatin' ...

Mario Kart 8 was going to be a beloved system seller for the Wii U no matter what. But who could have guessed that Luigi would blow up the scene in such a big way? And all he had to do was keep a straight face after hitting karts with a shell. In case you didn't know, here's what we're talking about:

That's pretty funny, but we kind of assumed this Luigi fad was as dead as the Year of Luigi itself. How wrong we were. At Anime Expo, one devilish cosplayer (OK, it's D-Piddy, creator of those awesome Deadpool cosplay videos) dressed himself up as Luigi, rolled up in a kart of his very own and proceeded to wail green shells at every other cosplayer in sight. The results? GLORIOUS.

OK. Now the Luigi Death Stare can finally die for real.

