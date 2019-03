For many, the most memorable part of Nolan's Interstellar was the strange, monolithic design of Endurance's artificially intelligent, robotic crew members, TARS and CASE. TARS was voiced by actor Bill Irwin, who also operated the 200-pound hydraulic machine on set, then was erased digitally in the post-production process. Cosplayer and LEGO diorama master Iain Heath built this incredible movie-accurate version of the TARS robot during a three-month period and displayed his handiwork at last month's Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, providing the locomotion himself.

Step into this video detailing the entire design process and explaining the challenges Heath overcame in re-creating Interstellar's favorite black-hole burrowing bot.

(Via Geeks Are Sexy)