Could one of these three directors helm Marvel's Ant-Man?

Contributed by
Krystal Clark
May 30, 2014

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still recovering from Edgar Wright's Ant-Man departure. The film, which he'd worked on for the better part of a decade, was one of the studio's most anticipated projects, having been in development since before Iron Man 1's release. We felt the long wait would be well worth it.

Unfortunately, with Wright's exit we've been left in limbo. Marvel appears to be trying its best to find a worthy replacement. Friday the Hollywood Reporter cited three possible contenders for the open director spot. Like Wright, each one is vastly different from the other talent in the MCU.

Their sources claim Rawson Marshall Thurber, Adam McKay and Ruben Fleischer are in Marvel's sights. Apparently the trio are just a few of the directors Marvel's meeting with. Thurber previously directed the Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis comedy We're the Millers, which proved to be a surprise hit last summer.

McKay is the veteran of the group, whose also a successful writer and producer. Some of his credits include both Anchorman films, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and The Other Guys. McKay is also the co-founder of comedy website Funny or Die, which he created with Will Ferrell.

Last but not least, there's Fleischer, who directed the genre favorite Zombieland, as well as the comedy 30 Minutes or Less. Like Wright, Fleischer has an eye for combining humor and horror.

Out of these three, who would you want to direct Ant-Man?

(via THR)

