Could we finally see another Star Trek TV series courtesy of Netflix?

There are whispers that Netflix wants a new Star Trek TV series, but how serious are they?

Earlier today, a report surfaced via a page dubbed "Starfleet Intelligence" that claimed that, during a panel at Phoenix Comic-Con on Saturday, Star Trek author, editor, blogger, journalist and all-around expert Larry Nemecek said Netflix is "in talks" with CBS (which owns the rights to the Star Trek television series) to bring a new Star Trek TV series to the streaming giant, in a deal that would apparently offer some kind of "lucrative" royalty agreement to the network. Nemecek has a long relationship with the Star Trek franchise and many of its most influential creators, so if he really made this claim, it seems like a fairly credible one.

Except that, according to Nemecek, that isn't what he said.

After the Starfleet Intelligence report began making the rounds, Nemecek took to his Trekland blog to post a clarification about what he really discussed during the Phoenix Comic-Con panel. Dismissing the phrase "in talks" as "not true," Nemecek said the report has what he actually said "blown up way too big" and added that, as far as he knows, the only thing that really exists is interest from Netflix, not talks.

"It's in Netflix's interest to be casting about for new shows—including those from known franchises. I understand Star Trek is one of them—especially as Trek's 737 hours of 'reruns' performs as a top draw ON Netflix," Nemecek wrote. "As I understand it, there have been overtures. But none taken. So far."

So, while Nemecek does not believe any "talks" or deal-making is going on (though he does add the caveat "that I know of" to his post), he does throw that word "overtures" out there. Now, whether that means Netflix has informally mentioned some interest to CBS, or whether they've inquired about rights, or whether someone at Netflix has just made a passing reference to Star Trek as a possible future original series, we don't know. At this point those "overtures," no matter how serious they may be, could still easily come to nothing. Think of all the times we've heard about interest in Netflix reviving things like Jericho and Firefly with no real results.

"Overtures" are something, though, and for Trek fans still aching to see the franchise return to its original, beloved format, that might be enough to cause a little excitement, if only for a little while.

(Via Trekland)