Latest Stories

Swallow
Tag: Fangrrls
Carlo Mirabella-Davis on the feminist horror of Swallow
Mortymobile
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Possible Joker sequel; Flash casting; Mortymobile burns rubber
Catwoman-Anne-Hathaway_0.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Anne Hathaway's commanding Catwoman costumes
Star Wars TIE Fighter
Tag: Science
Could we be in for a real-life space war a lot sooner than we think?
Star Wars TIE Fighter
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Could we be in for a real-life space war a lot sooner than we think?

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Nov 15, 2019

We already know that battles in space aren’t going to be the cinematic spectacle you see in Star Wars, which looks more like a laser light show than actual combat. Most sci-fi fans probably believe this kind of thing only happens in a galaxy far, far away.

What you may not know is that a space war could be on the evening news much sooner than the impossibly distant future splashed across a movie screen. This is why the Air Force has decided to change how it operates to face the looming threat of adversaries who are planning their own proverbial Death Stars. The first-ever Air Force Space Pitch Day recently addressed the reality of someone else trying to dismantle U.S. space supremacy.

More space

Air Force x-37b
NASA's X-37B spaceplane lands after breaking its own record for most days in orbit
BH_wip_v14.jpg
NASA just saw something come out of a black hole for the first time ever

"We certainly know we have an adversary that is attempting, in all different ways, to impact what we do," Space.com reported that Brig. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson said in his keynote address at the event, which was held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California. "There is no question when you look at what our competitors…are doing with direct-ascent anti-satellite weapons.”

Air Force Space Pitch Day was a two-day event meant to boost upcoming tech deployment. While there was much conversation about new technologies and startups (even a chat with Elon Musk), there was also a major focus on “early missile detection and warning”, “multi-domain command and control”, and “protection of critical space assets”, according to the event page. This is where all those startups come in. The Air Force awarded thirty of them $750,000 to develop technologies that can give us the cutting edge.

For now, the U.S. might be ahead in the space race, but there is severe concern about other countries trying to figure out how to snatch away our upper hand. We may be developing some pretty awesome tech, but our challengers are catching up at a superfast speed, and we’re already in danger of falling behind.

At least we’re not up against a cyborg clone army of Star Wars proportions...yet.

(via Space.com/U.S. Air Force)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: space
Tag: NASA

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: