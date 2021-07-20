'Could You Survive the Movies?' Season 2 conjures real-life wands in first look at 'Harry Potter' episode

Merlin's pants! Could You Survive the Movies? is officially back for a second season and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at the Harry Potter episode debuting later this week. Hosted by Vsauce3's Jake Roper, the YouTube Original series is basically MythBusters for die-hard cinephiles. Each episode tries to answer whether or not movie lovers would be able to live through the events of Hollywood's most iconic films.

In this week's magical installment, Jake plays a version of Mr. Potter, who loses all of his magical powers to a feared, Voldemort-esque dark wizard.

Turning to science that might help him emulate the weapons and abilities of the Wizarding World, our intrepid hero sets out to develop an invisibility cloak via radiant energy; overcome the forces of gravity to fly with magnetic energy; and create a wand through electrical energy. Our exclusive clip takes viewers through a tour of guest star William Osman's "Muggle Wand Emporium."

Check it out below:

Video of Exclusive clip: ‘Could You Survive the Movies?’ Season 2 - Building a wand (Harry Potter episode)

Casey Neistat, Derek Muller of Veritasium, MatPat of TheGameTheorists, JacksFilms, Jabrils, and Allison Raskin also make guest appearances in the episode.

The Harry Potter episode of Could You Survive the Movies? will premiere on the Vsauce3 YouTube channel this Thursday, July 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Top Gun, Jurassic Park, and A Quiet Place episodes are now available to stream. Season 2 will close out with two more entries devoted to zombie flicks and James Cameron's Titanic.