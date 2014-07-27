Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are getting their own Marvel comic

Do you like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but find it a bit lacking in the superpowers department? Well, Marvel Comics is about to fix that.

The Marvel live-action series is about to enter its second season, and while we have seen characters like Deathlok play a major role in the story so far, and heard that characters like Mockingbird will join the action next season, some fans still miss the superhero scope that Agent Phil Coulson was first thrown into on the big screen. For many viewers who'd been dazzled by things like The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just felt small, and while you might think it unfair to criticize a TV show with a much smaller budget for being not enough like a movie, the good news is that comic books have no such constraints. Fortunately for us, Marvel Comics seems to have realized that.

During the publisher's "Next Big Thing" panel Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that fan-favorite writer Mark Waid (Daredevil, Indestructible Hulk) will script a brand-new series simply called S.H.I.E.L.D., working alongside a rotating team of artists that will begin with Carlos Pacheco (Uncanny X-Men, Ultimate Comics: Avengers) and continue with the likes of Alan Davis (Excalibur, Uncanny X-Men) and Chris Sprouse (Tom Strong, Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne).

The series will star Agent Coulson (who's already had a presence in the Marvel Comics universe) and feature other characters from the TV series, including Fitz (who, apparently, gets a monkey), Simmons, May and Skye. Waid said he hopes to focus on Coulson's superhero fandom and use that to pair the S.H.I.E.L.D. team up with a number of superheroes (Rocket Raccoon and Howard the Duck were both named) from throughout the Marvel universe for what sound like self-contained stories that will be easily accessible to fans of the show who might not be so familiar with comics.



"This is S.H.I.E.L.D. the TV show, the unlimited budget edition," Waid said. "This is our chance to introduce a lot of the other characters into the Marvel Universe, and give them the Marvel Universe spin."

We don't know yet when the first issue of this series will hit (UPDATE: This December), but it's honestly kind of surprising that it took this long for Marvel to launch such a title in the first place. In any case, it's nice to see them take advantage of the cross-promotion opportunity now, and it's nice to see a writer like Waid, who has both an incredible knowledge of comics minutiae and a talent for getting everything to make sense for new readers, taking the helm on this project.

Marvel also released a promo image for the series by Mike Deodato, which features the S.H.I.E.L.D. team sharing the page with the likes of Captain America, Thor, Storm, Spider-Man and the Thing. Check it out below.

