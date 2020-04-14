Coulson (kinda?) lives as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sets May 27 return; first plot info revealed

It’s been a long wait since Season 6 ended back in Summer 2019, but now we finally know when the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be back in action to save the world one last time: May 27.

The final, 13-episode season of the long-running Marvel series (pretty much the only show left standing at this point from the OG Marvel TV era) will drop in late May, setting up a run through June and July. It started off a bit broad, but quickly grew into a compelling, heartfelt and fantastic little corner of the MCU. The show should make for the perfect series to enjoy while social distancing into the summer.

As for what fans can expect when the series returns for its final adventure? As has already been teased, ABC has confirmed it will be a time travel adventure that finds the team tossed back in time trying to figure out what happened — and if they don’t — it could imperil all of reality itself: “[T]hrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

The past few seasons have played with some of the most fascinating corners of the comic canon, tackling everything from time travel, to alternate realities and aborted timelines as the team tries to keep the world from falling apart. The series even survived the “death” of star Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson, though Gregg has managed to hang around in the ensemble in new and interesting ways. That trend continues in the final season, but we won’t spoil that here.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back on ABC as of Wednesday, May 27.