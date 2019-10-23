Latest Stories

star tours rise of skywalker art
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Adventure Time revived for HBO Max; Star Tours gets Rise of Skywalker update
Tim Burton Lost Vegas
Tag: Movies
Geek Road Trip: Tim Burton takes us on a tour of his Las Vegas
The Little Mermaid IMDb
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Little Mermaid Live! bubbles up a first look; Shudder buys a Beach House
Carnival of Souls
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Carnival of Souls is the greatest one-hit wonder in horror
Countdown
More info i
Credit: STX Entertainment
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Exclusive: 'Countdown' to terror with this new, un-deletable clip from horror flick

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 23, 2019

Countdown, the Final Destination-esque riff about an app that can (and will) tell you the exact time of your demise, is slowly ticking away the hours until it arrives in theaters. Quinn (Elizabeth Lail) foolishly downloaded the app and is now trying desperately to beat the clock...which happens to be a very brief timeline for her. Now writer/director Justin Dec's horror film is giving fans even more to look forward to beyond the movie's first trailer.

The plodding march of death comes for everyone, but things tend to get a bit more frightening than inevitable in the world of Countdown. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive spooky clip from the film showcasing the app's persistence and its effects outside of its small glowing screen.

More Exclusives

UnDeadwood Critical Role
Exclusive: Brian W. Foster dishes on Critical Role’s new show UnDeadwood
Knightfall Hero
Preview: Batman: Knightfall gets a nightmare twist in DC's Tales From The Dark Multiverse

Take a look:

That jump scare always works. It works much better than smashing the phone did, at least. No matter the technology, the app keeps on ticking down - and Quinn's life keeps getting scarier as it approaches its end. The film will also showcase the deaths of at least some of its large cast, which includes Jordan Calloway, P.J. Byrne, Lana McKissack, Tom Segura, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Charlie McDermott, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Austin Zajur, Tichina Arnold, and John Bishop.

On top of all that big screen creepiness, there's some real-life strangeness going on, too. A real Countdown app has been created by a horror fan and downloaded over 6 million times — because anticipating death is the ultimate millennial hobby.

Countdown has also released an excellent new poster from artist Randy Ortiz. Check out its macabre goodness below:

Countdown poster

Source: Randy Ortiz

The countdown to Countdown ends when the film hits theaters on Oct. 25.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Countdown
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: video
Tag: Horror

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: