'Cowboy Bebop' kicks butt and eats noodles in stylish, retro trailer for Netflix's live-action remake

No offense to Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett, but the crew of Cowboy Bebop looks like the most fun collection of space-faring bounty hunters anywhere in the known galaxy. After the release of several production stills and the show's opening credits sequence, Netflix has finally debuted a teaser for its live-action remake (hitting the streamer next month).

Edited in the retro '70s style of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse, the Greg Jardin-directed trailer promises all sorts of wacky intergalactic adventures for Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and their intelligence-boosted Corgi named Ein. Nothing seems to have been lost in translation with a fluid stylishness that channels the paneled comic book aesthetic of the original anime.

"It’s a director's dream to be able to play in a sandbox as wild and unique as Cowboy Bebop," Jardin (who has directed teasers for shows like Cursed and 13 Reasons Why) told SYFY WIRE in an exclusive statement. "I still can’t believe I actually got paid to create this! The anime’s use of split screen bars is so iconic [and] I thought, 'What would that be like, on crack?'"

In a larger statement provided to media, he explained that the goal was "to create a lot of excitement for the show itself, targeting simultaneously fans of the existing anime series as well as people unfamiliar with the show whatsoever."

When they're not tracking down targets, our bounty hunting heroes are on the lookout for the nearest noodle stands. Or at least Spiegel is — much to the chagrin of his teammates. When he's not slurping up noodles, Spike is haunted by the specter of Vicious (Alex Hassell), his ex-business partner, current archenemy, and the Syndicate's most notorious hitman.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of Cowboy Bebop | Official Teaser “Lost Session” | Netflix

“I think anybody who’s a fan of Cowboy Bebop knows that Cowboy Bebop presents a multicultural view of the future,” showrunner André Nemec told Polygon in September. “And so you will see elements of all cultures. It’s not a dystopian world presented in the anime. It’s a very beautiful imagining of a future. People are more bonded. It’s a cowboy show — so they’re a little violent, and people kill each other, and life is a little cheap — but the multiculturalism of the anime is what we translated to the screen as well."

Nemec serves as an executive producer alongside Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum Scott Rosenberg, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki, Masayuki Ozaki, Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Shinichirō Watanabe (director of the anime) and Yoko Kanno (composer of the anime) are back as consultant and composer, respectively.

Geoff Stults (Chalmers), Tamara Tunie (Ana), Mason Alexander Park (Gren), Rachel House (Mao), Ann Truong & Hao Xuande (Shin and Lin), and Elena Satine (Julia co-star).

All 10 episodes of Cowboy Bebop land on Netflix Friday, Nov. 19.