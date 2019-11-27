Latest Stories

WandaVision
Tag: Movies
A guide to WandaVision on Disney+, with updated details on Marvel's oddest couple
James Wan
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: James Wan shares Malignant photo; Colin Trevorrow donating Star Wars money; more
cow wearing VR headset
Tag: Science
Could cows fitted with VR headsets produce sweeter, more plentiful milk flow?
The Armorer (The Mandalorian)
Tag: Podcast
The Mandalorian's Emily Swallow on the Armorer's secrets and the Baby Yoda puppet
cow wearing VR headset
More info i
(Credit: Moscow Regional Agriculture Administration)
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Could cows fitted with VR headsets produce sweeter, more plentiful milk flow?

Contributed by
Mjolnir-Adam.jpg
Adam Pockross
Nov 27, 2019

Home, home, on the range, where the cows in virtual reality glasses believe they actually are.

Seriously, this is a thing now… cows with VR headsets! Immersed into a bucolic world of sun-kissed pastures, with nary a cage in site. That’s reportedly what’s going on in Russia these days, where dairy farmers are experimenting with VR in hopes of creating sweeter and more plentiful milk.

According to The Moscow Times, farmers in the region have already begun testing whether VR can help improve a dairy cow’s overall emotional mood while reducing anxiety. Farmers attained “cattle-vision” by working closely with developers and veterinarians to “create unique software simulating a summer field.”

Doesn’t that vision just make you want to squeeze an udder?

While just getting the oddly stylish, specially fitted headsets to actually stay on a cow’s head would seem like reason enough to call the experiment a success, the initial study — reportedly done on a farm in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow — seems to have accomplished that and more.

“Experts noted reduced anxiety and improved overall emotional mood in the herd,” said the regional agriculture administration, per the Times.

Phase two of the experiment is where the real meat of the matter lies though, which will test if a virtually better mood will actually make for sweeter, better flowing milk.

Apparently, the Moscow region agriculture administration looked at previous studies performed by Dutch and Scottish researchers, where classical music was piped into cow herds, producing a “soothing effect” and creating “a positive effect on milk flow.”

No word on what effect disco had.

If the second phase of testing in Moscow proves fruitful, researchers plan on expanding the experiment. Perhaps they’ll considering showing the cows the Vader Immortal VR game next round?

(via Endgadget)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Virtual Reality
Tag: Study
Tag: animals

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: