Crazy-cool crop of 13 vintage postcards peppered with Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Doctor Who

AT-ATs at full gallop along a chic beach boulevard, the Millennium Falcon in Florence or alien spaceships in the Swiss Alps? Nothing spices up old-fashioned European postcards more than a generous sprinkling of science fiction, featuring vehicles and starcraft pulled from some iconic geek franchises. It's all part of a playful art series called "Invading the Vintage," by Italian artist and illustrator Franco Brambilla, a certified sci-fi geek whose love of old 1950s collectible postcards and galactic TV shows and films makes for a perfectly nerdy union.

Take a trip to some popular world landmarks and see how the Empire used to spend their summers.

(Via Nerd Approved)