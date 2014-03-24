Latest Stories

p1_Upload1_0.jpg

Crazy-cool crop of 13 vintage postcards peppered with Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Doctor Who

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 24, 2014

AT-ATs at full gallop along a chic beach boulevard, the Millennium Falcon in Florence or alien spaceships in the Swiss Alps?  Nothing spices up old-fashioned European postcards more than a generous sprinkling of science fiction, featuring vehicles and starcraft pulled from some iconic geek franchises.  It's all part of a playful art series called "Invading the Vintage," by Italian artist and illustrator Franco Brambilla, a certified sci-fi geek whose love of old 1950s collectible postcards and galactic TV shows and films makes for a perfectly nerdy union.

Take a trip to some popular world landmarks and see how the Empire used to spend their summers.

(Via Nerd Approved)

p1_Upload1.jpg
p3_Upload1.jpg
p5_Upload1.jpg
p4_Upload1.jpg
tumblr_lz1lvxI1zm1qz8v9do1_500.jpg
p6_Upload1.jpg
p9_Upload.jpg
p10_Upload.jpg
p8_Upload.jpg
tumblr_lqd11oatJv1qc2eojo1_500.jpg
p2_Upload2.jpg
p7_Upload.jpg
c52b40a0103077ada779fccf7774a849.jpg
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Jurassic Park


