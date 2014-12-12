Latest Stories

Laura Mennell Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 9: Laura Mennell on that shocking turn in 'Abduction'
Tyrese Gibson Fate of the Furious official screenshot
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Morbius tempts Tyrese Gibson; Bios adds Samira Wiley; more
The Flash King Shark
Tag: TV
It’s Gorilla Grodd vs. King Shark in a surprisingly touching new Flash
Star Wars Rebels- Ahsoka Returns
Tag: TV
Dave Filoni drops forward-thinking new artwork on anniversary of Star Wars Rebels finale
GalleryChar_1900x900_rasalGhul_52ab86bf37a0a5.47450184_0.jpg

The creator of Ra's al Ghul weighs in on the iconic DC baddie's portrayal on Arrow

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Dec 12, 2014

Aside from the title character, The CW’s Arrow introduced one of its biggest DC alums with Ra’s al Ghul this season. So what does the guy who created the comic counterpart think of the TV portrayal?

In the wake of that mind-blowing midseason finale that finally gave us the fight between Ra’s and Oliver we’d been waiting for, ComicBook.com chatted with Ra’s co-creator Dennis O’Neil about how The CW series has imagined his character.

Turns out O’Neil is actually relatively impressed with actor Matt Nable’s performance, noting the actor has managed to bring a swagger to the character that fits the ruthless attitude they tried to create on the comic page all those years ago. After seeing the performance, we'd have to agree.

Check out an excerpt from his comments below: 

“Ra’s is a good villain for Batman, and Green Arrow is a Batman-scale figure. He’s human, which makes for a good interchange. I paid a lot of attention to Ra’s last night. I think the actor, Matt Nable, gets it. I think he’s dignified. He’s tough-looking, he’s ruthless. That’s about the way that character should be played. I don’t have any qualms with the way he was written.

The writers didn’t include his obsession with the environment, and they didn’t involve the Lazarus Pit, which nobody has ever done. That was the most visual gimmick I ever came up with. Back before comics in movies and television were even a possibility, I thought 'They’ll certainly not miss the opportunity to show him emerging from this seething, boiling pit, crazy as a loon.' But, I learned a long time ago that it’s a mistake to try to take something from one medium to another, to take a comic book and throw it onto a television screen. You have to reinvent the story for your own medium.

And though I didn’t create Nyssa al Ghul—Greg Rucka did— I thought she was a fine Talia. For such an incidental character, there have been a number of Talias already. She comes closest to the way I conceived the character. I think ideally she would be played by someone who’s tall, stately, and obviously athletic. But this young woman, [actor] Katrina Law, could be Ra’s’ daughter.”

The third season of Arrow returns Jan. 21 on The CW, and we’d be shocked if the back half of season three doesn’t include a whole lot more Ra’s. What did you think of the Arrow version of the classic Batman villain?

(Via ComicBook.com)

Tag: Arrow
Tag: Ra's al Ghul
Tag: Dennis O'Neil
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Arrow
Tag: The Flash
9996852.jpg
Arrow producer on introducing Ra's al Ghul, creating Flash's rogues gallery
Trent Moore
Sep 10, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Arrow
Tag: green arrow
Arrow Season 7 Hero Image
Everything we know about Arrow Season 7 (so far)
Blair Marnell
Sep 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Tim Seeley
Tag: Interviews
Batman Prelude to the Wedding Hero
Exclusive interview: Tim Seeley on the Batman Wedding prelude one-shots
Blair Marnell
Jun 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Interviews
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
The Ray Freedom Fighters
Marc Guggenheim on why Freedom Fighters: The Ray pits a gay superhero against Nazis
Rich Sands
Dec 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0